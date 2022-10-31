ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at LSU

Sixth-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 10 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The highly-anticipated game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers will air on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the ninth game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alabama Now

LSU coach says facing rival Alabama and Saban ‘a privilege’

If first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly had remained at Notre Dame, there was no guarantee he would get another shot to coach against Alabama’s Nick Saban. From now until one of them leaves his current post, they’ll be on opposite sidelines at least once a year. And odds are the stakes will be high — as they are this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Alabama hoops 'almost at full strength' to start 2022-23 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is nearing full strength. Three days before its first game of the 2022-23 season, the Crimson Tide is set to have 11 of its 12 scholarship players available for Longwood. Both Charles Bediako and Darius Miles, who missed the Oct. 29 charity exhibition against Southern Ilinois, have returned to the practice court, while Nimari Burnett, who missed the Oct. 16 scrimmage at TCU, is no longer limited.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Preview and predictions ahead of No. 10 LSU vs No. 6 Alabama

Two weeks of anticipation and build up have led to this moment and LSU faces another milestone early in the Brian Kelly era. The preparation has been really good this week according to Kelly, so much so that he doesn’t think this team is feeling much pressure as kickoff nears. There’s more of an excitement level to playing in Death Valley in this kind of high stakes game that’s been missing for several years now.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
K945

Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide

If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban

LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Zippy’s signs don’t hold back during Bama Hate Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Bama Hate Week, and Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More isn’t holding back from sharing how they feel about the Crimson Tide. The restaurant asked its social media followers to share their most “creative, fund and mean” Bama Hate Week messages to put up on its sign this week. Winners get to see their Bama hate message on the sign for all of Perkins Road Overpass to read and a $50 gift card.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning

In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa

There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music

The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

