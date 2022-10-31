Read full article on original website
Related
2-4-7 Primer: Alabama at LSU
Sixth-ranked Alabama will travel to play No. 10 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a 6 p.m. CT kickoff at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The highly-anticipated game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers will air on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. Check out this 2-4-7 preview to get you ready for the ninth game on Alabama’s 2022 schedule.
LSU coach says facing rival Alabama and Saban ‘a privilege’
If first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly had remained at Notre Dame, there was no guarantee he would get another shot to coach against Alabama’s Nick Saban. From now until one of them leaves his current post, they’ll be on opposite sidelines at least once a year. And odds are the stakes will be high — as they are this week.
Alabama hoops 'almost at full strength' to start 2022-23 season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team is nearing full strength. Three days before its first game of the 2022-23 season, the Crimson Tide is set to have 11 of its 12 scholarship players available for Longwood. Both Charles Bediako and Darius Miles, who missed the Oct. 29 charity exhibition against Southern Ilinois, have returned to the practice court, while Nimari Burnett, who missed the Oct. 16 scrimmage at TCU, is no longer limited.
Preview and predictions ahead of No. 10 LSU vs No. 6 Alabama
Two weeks of anticipation and build up have led to this moment and LSU faces another milestone early in the Brian Kelly era. The preparation has been really good this week according to Kelly, so much so that he doesn’t think this team is feeling much pressure as kickoff nears. There’s more of an excitement level to playing in Death Valley in this kind of high stakes game that’s been missing for several years now.
Joel Klatt Explains Why Alabama Could Be On Upset Alert This Saturday
In a matchup between two of the top teams in the SEC West, the LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday in Death Valley. While Alabama currently sits at No.6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, one prominent analyst thinks 10th-ranked LSU will give the Crimson ...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Commitment News
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have landed another talented quarterback prospect. This time around, it's five-star recruit Julian Sayin. Sayin committed to Alabama on Wednesday. He referred to the program as the "standard" of college football. "You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin said, via On3. “The...
Funny: The Real Reason Why Alabama is the Crimson Tide
If you've ever wondered why the University of Alabama goes by the 'Crimson Tide' and uses an elephant for its mascot, we've got answers!. I, for one, love living in SEC country, even though some of the school mascots confuse me. After all, I went to a MAC school. Like why can't Auburn figure out if they're Tigers or War Eagles? Aren't school mascots supposed to inspire fear and respect in their adversaries on the gridiron? Heck, yeah! What's scary about a Crimson Tide? Hey, don't go there. You're nasty!
Mother of top target Kaden Cooper: Alabama 'fits what we're looking for'
Alabama basketball target Kaden Cooper's mother, Stephanie, goes in-depth on the Crimson Tide, and when a decision could be made.
Julian Sayin Commits, TE Duce Robinson Approaching Decision, and More in the News
Julio Gonzales recaps an eventful day in the recruiting world, including names like Julian Sayin, Duce Robinson, and Leviticus Su'a
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
brproud.com
Zippy’s signs don’t hold back during Bama Hate Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s Bama Hate Week, and Zippy’s Burritos, Tacos & More isn’t holding back from sharing how they feel about the Crimson Tide. The restaurant asked its social media followers to share their most “creative, fund and mean” Bama Hate Week messages to put up on its sign this week. Winners get to see their Bama hate message on the sign for all of Perkins Road Overpass to read and a $50 gift card.
As-expected Alabama spot in first CFP rankings has some meaning
In what has been a hard-to-figure-out season of Alabama football, the Tide’s spot in the initial College Football Rankings landed right where it was expected. The CFP selection committee placed Alabama at No. 6 in their first rankings Tuesday night, the same as Alabama’s place in Sunday’s Associated Press and coaches polls. That is the lowest Alabama has been ranked in a season’s first CFP weekly order since the Tide was also opened No. 6 in 2014, the first year of the playoff.
UAB basketball runs amok in easy exhibition win over Mississippi College
The season opener for the UAB basketball team is still a week away from tipping off but Jordan “Jelly” Walker and Trey “The Mayor” Jemison, along with a host of newcomers, made their intentions known in UAB’s preseason exhibition. The Blazers emptied the bench and...
thebamabuzz.com
3 unique food trucks you must try in Tuscaloosa
There are a number of great food trucks around the Tuscaloosa area, from fruity smoothies to specialty grilled cheese. Read on to learn more about three T-town food trucks you should try. Trust us, your taste buds will be thanking you. Blenz Bowls. Starting off with Blenz Bowls, this healthy...
Alabama Power Customers Will See an Adjustment in December Bills
Alabama Power is alerting its customers of an upcoming adjustment to their bills. They are releasing this information in advance to inform and make Alabamians aware of the situation. This will go into effect on their December bill. Alabama Power Statement. Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one...
Proposed Curriculum Changes at University of Alabama Draw Fire After Professor’s Viral Tweet
A series of proposed curriculum changes at the University of Alabama is drawing fire online after a professor criticized them in a Tweet last week. As background, the University created a task force in 2018 to examine its General Education curriculum requirements -- the classes all students at UA are required to take, regardless of their majors and minors.
What’s on the ballot in Tuscaloosa County?
Election day is November 8. What's on the ballot?
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music
The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
391K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0