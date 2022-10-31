Outscored 38-0, Pitt searching for 4th quarter answers

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – For Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi it’s as much about the close as to why they aren’t getting the final result. Narduzzi said he will change some things up at practice to improve on what has been a few dreadful fourth quarters.

Outscored 17-0 in the fourth against Louisville, 21-0 against North Carolina. Allowed 14 in the fourth to West Virginia and 17 to Georgia Tech. Last year, only twice did the Panthers allow more than a fourth-quarter touchdown the entire regular season. It’s been a disturbing and game-changing trend this year.

“We played three really good quarters and we got to find a way to finish it,” Narduzzi said. “Historically I think we’ve been a pretty good fourth quarter team. Is that something we are doing or something the other team is doing? As a coach you never know what to attribute to.”

Specifically, against North Carolina, as Narduzzi praised often before, immediately after and again on Monday. It was the special talents of redshirt freshman Drake Maye. The Tar Heels quarterback threw for five touchdowns with not even the hint of a mistake. Maybe as big was his ability to rush for 61 yards.

“Once he started to scramble, the linebackers were all eyes in the backfield instead of eyes on the receivers and getting the re-routes and doing their deal,” Narduzzi said. “They started getting ‘we got to stop this quarterback, we can’t let him do this again’. When you do that, the D-line is hanging out the linebackers because they are not containing the quarterback and making bad decisions trying to get sacks. The linebackers have to cover for the D-line. When you cover for the D-line, you leave your DBs hanging out.”

“It takes 11 to play great defense, when you don’t do that you are going to be in trouble. We lost our faith that we were going to put pressure on the quarterback. It goes from the front end to the back end.”

It’s not all on the defense, as Narduzzi mentioned the offense has struggled late and a team previously thriving on fourth quarter comebacks, Pitt hasn’t scored a fourth quarter touchdown since an 80-yard Israel Abanikanda touchdown in his record-setting game against Virginia Tech.

There is no doubt this team misses receiver Jordan Addison (Obviously Kenny Pickett, but he had no eligibility left). A record-setting 17 touchdown receptions last year, Addison bolted for the cash and opportunity at USC. Pitt’s best receiver is Jared Wayne, he’s 57 th in the nation with 572 yards but has ONE touchdown. His team-leading 32 receptions are 144 th best in the country. That’s not to put it all on Wayne, Konata Mumpfield is next with 30 catches for 289 yards and ONE touchdown. Bub Means has 19 receptions for 207 yards and NO touchdowns.

“It comes down to execution,” Narduzzi said. “It comes down to blocking. It takes 11.”

It was expected to be a big year for sophomore tight end Gavin Bartholomew. The only memorable play came in the reception and leaping over a Tennessee defender and going 57 yards for a touchdown. He has only 16 catches for a pair of touchdowns.

“It comes down to the down and who’s open,” Narduzzi said. “What they are taking away and what they are giving you.

And what you are seeing. When you watch video tape, you go ‘that guy is open, why didn’t he throw it to him’. He can’t see it.”

“There is somebody in his way. There are some things in the pocket whether you are 6’3” or 6’. Nobody is 6’8” who can see over everything. There are linemen get in your vision. You don’t see all the crossing routes or check-downs and we missed a couple that we would like to hit.”

Rivalry

Asked if Pitt-Syracuse (3:30p on Saturday) is a rivalry?

“Yes,” Narduzzi quickly answered. “We go back to the Big East days.”

Then he indirectly referenced his former employer, Michigan State, having a few players suspended for getting into a fight leaving the field Saturday with a Michigan player.

“Is it one of those where we are going to go fight in the tunnel? I don’t think so. It’s a rival game, but I don’t know if it’s to that extent.”