ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros in Philadelphia for Games 3-5 with World Series even at one game apiece

By Seth Kovar
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWbR7_0itOPLUu00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There was no ballgame at Minute Maid Park Sunday afternoon.

Still, hundreds of Houston Astros fans gathered to send off their team that takes on the Philadelphia Phillies in Games 3, 4, and 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

“The fans have been unbelievable,” Astros third baseman Alex Bregman said after Game Two Saturday night. “We love playing for them here in Houston, and they’re part of our family.”

Bregman’s two-run home run in the fifth-inning of Game Two gave the Astros a 5-0 lead for the second straight night.

This time, the lead held up, and Houston went on to win 5-2 to even the best-of-seven series with the Phillies at one game apiece.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez threw six-plus innings while allowing only one earned run and was a big part of the Astros victory.

“Framber’s awesome,” Bregman said. “I mean, he continues to pound the zone, attack, compete. And — just so happy and proud of him. I think that might have been one of his best outings ever.”

Houston’s ace did not fare as well the night before.

Staked to the five-run lead during Game 1 on Friday, Justin Verlander gave up three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.

The game remained knotted at five until the Phillies hit a solo home run in the top of the tenth.

An Astros’ comeback bid in the bottom half of the inning was unsuccessful.

It’s now a best-of-five series to determine the World Series champion, and Bregman knows the next three games in Philadelphia will be difficult.

“We’re excited to go on the road — excited to continue to compete,” he said. “We know they have a great ball club over there, and it’s a great series.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Daughter fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans and car, BPD says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Astros’ World Series Game 5 win

The Houston Astros trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series entering Game 4. Then the Astros threw a no-hitter on the road to even up the series on Wednesday night, and they followed it up with another road victory on Thursday night. Houston took down the Phillies 3-2...
HOUSTON, TX
FanNation Fastball

Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros Announce Starting Lineups for Game 3 of World Series

Here's a look at how the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the World Series Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game three was originally scheduled to be played Monday night but due to rain, it was postponed to Tuesday. Lance McCullers Jr. and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ValleyCentral

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies, Game 5 live updates

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. The series is even at 2-2 after Houston made history with a Game 4 no-hitter against Philly on Wednesday. Justin Verlander is making his fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize 71 pounds of cocaine, guns at Harlingen residence

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities seized 71 pounds of cocaine and three firearms from a Harlingen residence, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s office investigators, with the help of the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a felony warrant on the Harlingen home on Monday and arrested a man […]
HARLINGEN, TX
NBC Sports

Christian Vazquez catches historic Astros no-hitter in World Series

The Houston Astros used four pitchers to make World Series history on Wednesday, but one constant was a former Boston Red Sox catcher behind the plate. Houston evened the World Series with a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park. Cristian Javier got things started with six no-hit innings before Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly finished the job with one inning apiece.
HOUSTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Moldy ice machine and busted equipment found at a local eatery

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This week’s Food 4 Thought segment sent CBS 4’s Lead Investigator Derick Garcia to La Mexico #4 at 1701 N. Alton Blvd in Alton. Their Hidalgo County Health Inspection report from May 9th showed mold in the ice machines. The ice was also used in the soda machines and beer bins. […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County deputy arrested for indecency with a child

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child. According to a news release, Mission police arrested David Munoz, 35, after issuing a search warrant for his home. Munoz was a detention officer with the sheriff’s department in 2016 and has […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy