Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has signed a flurry of bills, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles as the two-year legislative session winds down. With his signatures Thursday, he approved 66 bills. Wolf did wield the veto pen once, striking down a bill that would have permitted passenger cars under the definition of farm vehicles, out of what he said were safety concerns.
wcn247.com
Abortion clinic that opened days after Roe fell is inundated
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that’s only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling.
wcn247.com
Oprah delivers November surprise, endorses Fetterman over Oz
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — TV icon Oprah Winfrey is endorsing Democrat John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Senate race and rejecting Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Winfrey helped launch Oz to stardom nearly two decades ago when she brought the heart surgeon on her popular daytime talk show as a regular guest. Until now, Winfrey had said she would leave the election to Pennsylvanians, but she changed that position Thursday evening in an online discussion on voting in next Tuesday’s election. She said that, if she lived in Pennsylvania, she would have already cast her vote for Fetterman for many reasons. She didn't elaborate.
wcn247.com
Wolf signs law to yank toll scofflaws' vehicle registrations
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls will take effect in two months, following the governor's signature. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday approved legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Officials says there are some 25,000 vehicles with overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to start the process, and PennDOT said it will give the owners six weeks’ notice.
wcn247.com
NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot rocket departed its Florida hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming for a launch attempt in mid-November, sending an empty crew capsule around the moon and back. Fuel leaks have kept the rocket grounded since August. Then Hurricane Ian forced the rocket back to the hangar at the end of September. NASA used the time to make repairs and replace critical batteries.
Comments / 0