Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Iowan
Opinion | The best study method is self-care
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Believe it or not, the fall semester is beginning to wind down. As week 11 rolls along, staff and students are...
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Good News Network
Study Finds that Eating Dinner as a Family Makes 91% of Families Less Stressed
Everyone knows your family can be a pain in the neck sometimes, but regular family dinners can be the key to reduced stress levels in the household. This was found in a survey by the American Heart Association (AHA), who research chronic stress which can increase rates for all manner of non-communicable heart diseases.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
Man Expecting Special Treatment for Suspected Dairy Allergy Slammed Online
Members of a popular internet forum were quick to call out one man who said his girlfriend and her family don't take his dietary restrictions seriously enough. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA******, Redditor u/aitafamdinner (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) detailed his sensitivity to dairy products and lamented over the notion of having to bring his own food to family events, despite needing to eat differently than everyone else.
Today is National Stress Awareness Day-- how you can cope
Take time for yourself today! National Stress Awareness Day is about making sure you recognize the signs of stress and know how to overcome them.
marriage.com
10 Consequences of the Father Wound on Well-Being and Relationships
You might have heard of the concept of a father wound, or perhaps you are suffering from this type of wound yourself. If you had a poor relationship with your father growing up, you might be experiencing father wound symptoms. The good news is that healing the father wound is...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
psychologytoday.com
How to Keep Uncertainty From Destroying Your Happiness
Uncertainty is part of life, but human beings long for certainty. Recognizing and accepting your feelings about uncertainty can help you manage them. Uncertainty is a lot like "ambiguous loss" in that it is often a time of loss, sadness, anxiety, and lack of closure. Fortunately, there are things you...
ems1.com
Managing the acutely agitated behavioral health emergency
Key takeaways for police and EMS from SWAT physician, Dr. Faroukh M. Mehkri — This episode of EMS One-Stop with Rob Lawrence is brought to you by Lexipol, the experts in policy, training, wellness support and grants assistance for first responders and government leaders. To learn more, visitlexipol.com. Faroukh...
Financial Anxiety
Your financial situation is unlikely to kill you. Your financial stress, on the other hand, can kill you. As a result, it is critical to managing it effectively. Here are five suggestions to help you deal with financial stress.
The Truth About Self-Care
Self-care is a term that has been tossed around haphazardly alot lately and still, people don’t understand the concept of self-care and the benefits that having a self-care routine (preferably daily) will do for your quality of life. Many people, when you mention self-care, automatically think of a million-dollar spa, going on an expensive vacation, or buying the most expensive products in the store (bubble baths, shampoos, etc) as how you experience self-care. Self-care is much simpler and cheaper than these beliefs, however, before sharing some self-care ideas (that are cheap and easy to do at your home), let’s talk about the benefits of putting together a self-care routine.
ems1.com
Paramedic- 48 hour shifts, 96 hours off- $5000 Sign On Bonus
New station! Average 5 calls per 48hr shift. Fun atmosphere with great work life balance in beautiful South Lake Tahoe. Down time activities include in-station gym, X-Box, cornhole, studying, crew dinners on Traeger Smoker. Lots of opportunities for CEs and career advancement, many trainings held in-house. Purpose: Assess injuries and...
Comments / 0