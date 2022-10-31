Read full article on original website
The Laker/Lutz News
11/05/2022 – Christmas Craft Fair
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 12110 Main St., in San Antonio, will host a Christmas Craft Fair on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature handcrafted gifts, holiday decorations, goodies, olive wood from Bethlehem and more. This year’s fair will benefit the Youth Ministry at St. Anthony’s. For information, contact Janis Ososkie at.
The Laker/Lutz News
11/05/2022 – Moonlight & Ivory
The 24th annual Moonlight & Ivory concerts, sponsored by the Heritage Arts Center Association, will take place on Nov. 5, at the Dade City Woman’s Club, 37922 Palm Ave., in Dade City. The event features local musicians and a variety of styles — jazz, classical, folk, sacred and Broadway, to name a few. Refreshments will be served during intermission. The matinee is at 2 p.m., and the evening performance at 7:30 p.m. There will be an art show included in both concerts. Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $25 for the evening show. For tickets and information, call 352-424-4298, or email.
The Laker/Lutz News
Chalk Talk 11/02/2022
Pasco County Schools thanks everyone in the community who donated shoes and socks to Pasco students, through the Two Good Soles campaign. A total of 2,821 pairs of shoes and thousands of socks were donated. Free TEACH program. Wreaths Across America (WAA) has launched a new TEACH program that was...
The Laker/Lutz News
11/06/2022 – Quarter Auction
The GFWC Wesley Chapel Woman’s Club will host its Quarter Auction on Nov. 6, at Timber Lake Estates Community Center, 34392 Countryside Drive in Wesley Chapel. Paddles will be offered for $10, and baskets can be viewed from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by the auction until 5 p.m. There will be light refreshments. The club partnered with local businesses and have donations from Parks Ford, Kate Spade, Main Event and several restaurants. To reserve a paddle, email.
The Laker/Lutz News
Business Digest 11/02/2022
The UF/IFAS Extension Pasco County and Pasco Economic Development Council’s third annual SMARTstart Food Vendor Fair will offer tasty food options prepared by local entrepreneurs on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be at the Pasco Extension One Stop Shop, 15029 14th St., in...
Pasco County Next Free Food Distribution November 17
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Holiday Bible Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc., and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be at
‘It was super mean’: Woman takes entire buckets of Halloween candy from Tampa home
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was caught on video taking a home’s entire candy supply for herself Halloween night while in costume. Popular YouTube streamer Andy Signore, host of Popcorned Planet, told WFLA he was out trick-or-treating with his family when he saw what happened on the doorbell’s app. “I caught it happening LIVE, […]
The Laker/Lutz News
Building on a prayer
HOPE Services is now being built on hope. On Oct. 27, founder and CEO of the Wesley Chapel-based nonprofit Cindy Bray welcomed friends, family and residents to come write inspiring scriptures and well wishes on the two-by-four beams that will eventually support the organization’s Life Skills and Vocational Training Center in Land O’ Lakes.
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announces annual pass launch
FLA) - Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced its annual pass launch with benefits and a vibrant event lineup, including Mardi Gras, summer events and Christmas Town, on Tuesday.
The Laker/Lutz News
Helping to bring neighbors together
Hillsborough County Neighborhood Relations is accepting applications for the 2023 Neighborhood Mini-Grant Program, which aims to bring neighbors together and boost community involvement, according to a news release. The program provides up to $5,000 of funding for neighborhood organizations that foster healthy, safe and engaged communities through innovative and creative...
cw34.com
Two tickets in Florida come close to winning $1B Powerball jackpot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two tickets in Florida came close to winning the $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The Florida Lottery says someone bought one ticket at Flora Bama Liquor on Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. A lucky person bought the second ticket at a Winn-Dixie store on Big Bend Road in Riverview, which is just east of Tampa.
2 Tampa restaurants named best in Florida for Thanksgiving
Two restaurants in Tampa have been named two of the best in Florida for Thanksgiving meals by a travel blog.
wtvy.com
$2 million winning Powerball ticket purchased at Flora-Bama
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A winning $2 million Powerball ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing was purchased at the Flora-Bama Liquor store according to the Florida Lottery. The ticket was one of two tickets purchased in Florida that had a jackpot of a million or more. The one purchased at the Flora-Bama had a jackpot of $2 million, matching 5-of-5, with PowerPlay and the other ticket with a $1 million jackpot was purchased at a Winn-Dixie in Riverview, Fla.
iheart.com
VIDEO: Florida Woman Steals Two Buckets of Candy From Porch on Halloween
TAMPA, FL Typically when you see videos of people stealing all of the candy from people's porches while trick-or-treating, it's the kids who are stealing the candy. However, this adult Tampa woman wasn't settling for just one piece of candy; she wanted two full buckets. According to WFLA News Channel...
Riverview couple fuming they now have to share street address with neighbor
Imagine suddenly - and without warning - having to share your street address with your neighbors. That's what Eric and Aaryn Michel are dealing with in the neighborhood near the Alifia River.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Publix in Hollybrook Plaza Not Going Anywhere
As we’ve reported before, Wesley Chapel is getting a new Publix off S.R. 54, right across Wiregrass Ranch Blvd. from the Wesley Chapel Walmart. And, guess where the old Publix, which is just a skip, jump and a hop away in the nearby Hollybrook Plaza on S.R. 54 and Bruce B. Downs Blvd., is headed?
Teal pumpkins for Halloween? Here’s what it means for trick-or-treaters
Have you ever wondered what it means when you see a teal pumpkin at someone's house? The answer might be more important than you realize.
wrif.com
What Could Two Floridians Not Resist at WalMart?
Two people were arrested at a Walmart after they both couldn’t resist the temptation of one of the stores most delicious delicacies. Largo Police Department claim Cristian Ray Reeves-Putnam and Alexis Ann Marie Castillo were shopping their local Walmart for food when they decided to grab some rotisserie chicken. Allegedly they were seen eating a chicken out of a box. Once they got full of that tasty delicious chicken they re-sealed the half-eaten chicken and placed it back on the shelf.
995qyk.com
We Have All Seen This Guy On The Road
Second Date Update: We have all seen this guy on the road while driving next to someone. It is a little different when you’re sitting next to them though. Shawn and Becca met on Bumble and went to the Texas Roadhouse for dinner. However the ride to dinner in Riverview was what turned Becca off. As a proud truck owner, Shawn is a guy you hear driving up before you see him.
