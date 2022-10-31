The 24th annual Moonlight & Ivory concerts, sponsored by the Heritage Arts Center Association, will take place on Nov. 5, at the Dade City Woman’s Club, 37922 Palm Ave., in Dade City. The event features local musicians and a variety of styles — jazz, classical, folk, sacred and Broadway, to name a few. Refreshments will be served during intermission. The matinee is at 2 p.m., and the evening performance at 7:30 p.m. There will be an art show included in both concerts. Tickets are $15 for the matinee and $25 for the evening show. For tickets and information, call 352-424-4298, or email.

