The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Week1:Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
temple.edu
Michael Klein to conclude his service as CST dean at the end of this academic year
I am writing with news of a leadership transition in the College of Science and Technology. Michael L. Klein, a Fellow of the Royal Society, will be concluding his service as dean on June 30, 2023. An internationally renowned scientist, Mike will return to CST faculty, where he will continue to pursue his research and teaching interests.
temple.edu
Engineers Without Borders offers opportunity for meaningful experiential learning
Temple’s chapter of Engineers Without Borders is a student organization that provides an invaluable opportunity for students to work with underserved communities locally, nationally and internationally to design and implement sustainable engineering projects. “One thing I love about Engineers Without Borders is that you get to see the process...
roi-nj.com
Camden connection: Redd remains focused on helping city grow
In 2012, in just her second year as mayor of Camden, Dana Redd made a decision that she knew was not a good move for her political career. She knew, however, that it was good for the city. “The Camden school district was performing in the lowest 5% of all...
Will Smith returns to his West Philadelphia alma mater to surprise students
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students at Philadelphia's Overbrook High School got a huge surprise from one of its most famous alums. Philly's own Will Smith stopped in to speak with digital media students on Thursday. The school district posted a video online. He even shared his high school yearbook photo and snapped a few pictures with some of the students.
Judge Keeps DCMH Injunction but Crozer Health can Plan
An injunction still bars Crozer Health from closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital but it can proceed with planning for its conversion to a behavioral health hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert J. Shenkin denied Crozer Health’s motion to lift an injunction...
roi-nj.com
Cooper physician honored for program that helps patients with substance-use disorders
Cooper University Health Care’s Dr. Gerard Carroll received the 2022 Nicholas Rosecrans Award for developing and launching the first EMS-administered buprenorphine program in the U.S. Carroll is the medical director of EMS Services and division head of EMS/Disaster Medicine at Cooper University Health Care and Cooper’s Emergency Medical Services....
West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER
Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
phillygoes2college.org
FREE College Classes at CCP for 11th and 12th Graders: Apply by 12/22
Get a head start on your college education through Community College of Philadelphia’s Early Scholars program. You’ll earn credits for FREE that can be applied towards a college degree and you’ll learn in high school what it’s like to take a college course so you’ll be better prepared for college.
billypenn.com
Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?
With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs
Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
phlcouncil.com
PHILLY TO INTRODUCE NIL YOUTH PROTECTION, FIRST-IN-THE-NATION BILL
Coach and Councilmember, Isaiah Thomas, will put financial literacy and consumer protection at the forefront of Student Athlete NIL deals. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) will introduce the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act to provide financial literacy and consumer protection for youth athletes with prospective NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. These deals are already at the collegiate level and are already on their way to high school athletes. With the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act, Philadelphia will lead the nation with this first-in-the-nation set of protections with a proactive approach.
Philly high school students make 3-D printed water filters to help Mississippi town
A group of Philly teens hand-delivered 3-D printed water filters to Jackson, Mississippi, where they were used to test contaminated water.
Boutique Makes History as 1st African-American-Owned Shop in Wayne
Hillary White Jean wanted to offer high-end fashion to customers, so she sought out a Wayne storefront and created JWH Boutique, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. Now JWH Boutique has made history as the first African-American-owned business in Wayne. Jean is from Haiti and came to America when she was...
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
Commissioner Ken Lawrence on Hunger Issue Experiment: ‘You Can’t Eat Well on $4.75 a Day’
Attendees at a recent forum at Salem Baptist Church, Abington, discussed the county's hunger issue. A recent event to highlight the hunger issue in Montgomery County yielded a startling first-hand account from County Commissioner Ken Lawrence, Jr. Rachel Ravinia captured his admission, revealed at Salem Baptist Church in Abington, in The Reporter.
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pa. doctors and elected officials criticize Oz’s abortion comments
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. “I am talking to you from...
ohsmagnet.com
OHS school bathrooms close throughout the building
While overcoming adversity in high school can be seen as a usual thing any teenager has to be able to do, at the OHS a new obstacle has started to plague the students. At OHS in the past two years the bathroom situations have become a nuisance for students. Right now the main issue for our bathrooms is the pipes. Also, the bathroom toilets are getting clogged a lot. They have brought plumbers in to try and fix the piping issues. Bathrooms have been closed due to vandalism.
Man killed crossing Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A 61-year-old man was killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in North Philadelphia, along Broad Street. The crash happened just before about 11 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and Susquehanna Avenue.
