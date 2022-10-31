ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

temple.edu

Engineers Without Borders offers opportunity for meaningful experiential learning

Temple’s chapter of Engineers Without Borders is a student organization that provides an invaluable opportunity for students to work with underserved communities locally, nationally and internationally to design and implement sustainable engineering projects. “One thing I love about Engineers Without Borders is that you get to see the process...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Camden connection: Redd remains focused on helping city grow

In 2012, in just her second year as mayor of Camden, Dana Redd made a decision that she knew was not a good move for her political career. She knew, however, that it was good for the city. “The Camden school district was performing in the lowest 5% of all...
CAMDEN, NJ
DELCO.Today

Judge Keeps DCMH Injunction but Crozer Health can Plan

An injunction still bars Crozer Health from closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital but it can proceed with planning for its conversion to a behavioral health hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Court of Common Pleas Court Judge Robert J. Shenkin denied Crozer Health’s motion to lift an injunction...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
roi-nj.com

Cooper physician honored for program that helps patients with substance-use disorders

Cooper University Health Care’s Dr. Gerard Carroll received the 2022 Nicholas Rosecrans Award for developing and launching the first EMS-administered buprenorphine program in the U.S. Carroll is the medical director of EMS Services and division head of EMS/Disaster Medicine at Cooper University Health Care and Cooper’s Emergency Medical Services....
CAMDEN, NJ
phlcouncil.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY: PART TIME CONSTITUENT SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE FOR COUNCILMEMBER GAUTHIER

Councilmember Jamie R. Gauthier has represented Philadelphia’s 3rd Council District since January 6, 2020. Since then, Councilmember Gauthier and her team have worked hard to build a 3rd District Council office that prioritizes direct engagement with residents, transparency, accountability, responsiveness, shared decision-making with our constituents, the centering of the most vulnerable among us, passion for our work, and fun. Internally, we’ve strived to foster an environment of empowerment, where each team member provides ideas and input, enabling us to make decisions with our constituents’ best interests in mind. We now invite interested individuals to apply for the integral role of our team’s Constituent Services Representative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
phillygoes2college.org

FREE College Classes at CCP for 11th and 12th Graders: Apply by 12/22

Get a head start on your college education through Community College of Philadelphia’s Early Scholars program. You’ll earn credits for FREE that can be applied towards a college degree and you’ll learn in high school what it’s like to take a college course so you’ll be better prepared for college.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs

Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phlcouncil.com

PHILLY TO INTRODUCE NIL YOUTH PROTECTION, FIRST-IN-THE-NATION BILL

Coach and Councilmember, Isaiah Thomas, will put financial literacy and consumer protection at the forefront of Student Athlete NIL deals. PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) will introduce the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act to provide financial literacy and consumer protection for youth athletes with prospective NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. These deals are already at the collegiate level and are already on their way to high school athletes. With the Philly NIL Youth Protection Act, Philadelphia will lead the nation with this first-in-the-nation set of protections with a proactive approach.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ohsmagnet.com

OHS school bathrooms close throughout the building

While overcoming adversity in high school can be seen as a usual thing any teenager has to be able to do, at the OHS a new obstacle has started to plague the students. At OHS in the past two years the bathroom situations have become a nuisance for students. Right now the main issue for our bathrooms is the pipes. Also, the bathroom toilets are getting clogged a lot. They have brought plumbers in to try and fix the piping issues. Bathrooms have been closed due to vandalism.

