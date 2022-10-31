ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CNN

A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls

(CNN) — A whitewater wonder visited by everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Mark Twain, Niagara Falls has been a magnet drawing global travelers for at least two centuries. But until this year, a huge tunnel buried deep below the cascade has been off-limits to visitors. The rocks beneath the...
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

Fox Hollow is Hudson Valley’s Newest Luxury Residential Development Luring New Yorkers

It’s no secret that upstate New York is having a moment. Many New Yorkers during the pandemic fled to Hudson Valley, the Catskills and other upstate towns just a few hours out of the city seeking refuge ripe for social distancing. In particular, Hudson Valley, with its chic boutique hotel concepts and residential offerings, has even become a sought-after alternative to the Hamptons. So when developer Roger Bittencourt of Arcus Development came across an under-the-radar plot of land in Germantown, New York—a small town within Hudson Valley—he knew he struck gold. Bittencourt—the New York City developer behind Soho’s 150 Wooster and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

