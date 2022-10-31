ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis football hopes home cooking restores season facing No. 25 UCF

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZhwN_0itOMjjp00

There's no place like home and for Memphis football's sake, it hopes that's the case starting Saturday.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 AAC) face No. 25 UCF (6-2, 3-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) after reeling on a three-game losing streak. Yet after an open week, Memphis could also get a boost from its next three games being at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

"It is unique in that way and let's be real, we do play a lot better at home. So in the back of my mind, I am one game at a time," coach Ryan Silverfield said. "We're focusing on today but there's some comfort in saying here we go, we got this great homestand stretch coming at us."

There's also history on the Tigers' side. Since defeating No. 12 Ole Miss in 2015, Memphis is 8-1 at home against ranked teams. The last four times a Top 25 team came to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — including three teams in 2019 — they left with a loss.

UCF could also be shorthanded after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee suffered a possible concussion in the Knights' win over Cincinnati last Saturday. Coach Gus Malzahn said at his press conference Monday that they're taking it "day-by-day" and will see where Plumlee's health is by kickoff.

Whether Plumlee or backup quarterback Mikey Keene plays, Silverfield said the Tigers are preparing for both. Either way, the Tigers hope home cooking restores not just their energy but settles some of the noise surrounding the program.

JERSEY RETIREMENTMemphis football to retire Danton Barto's No. 59 jersey on Nov. 19

OUTSIDE NOISERyan Silverfield isn't 'oblivious' to outside noise surrounding Memphis football struggles

TIGERS' DEION PROBLEM:Ryan Silverfield has a Deion Sanders problem Memphis football can’t avoid | Giannotto

As fans and outside observers speculate on Silverfield's future, a win Saturday means the Tigers have beaten a ranked team for a second consecutive season and get one step closer to the six-win mark for bowl eligibility. A loss means the Tigers' first four-game losing streak since 2013.

Yet even in big games against non-ranked opponents, Memphis has found extra gears at home. Two years ago, the Tigers rallied from 21 points down to defeat UCF 50-49 in the largest comeback in school history and last season, they rallied to defeat Mississippi State 31-29.

"Sometimes it's the atmosphere that's created by the fans showing up. But also the mindset of, OK, here comes a Top 25 team. We know the rivalry versus UCF ... I think that's important," Silverfield said. "I'm not saying they play any harder, like I think the effort's there, but sometimes it's just that approach of OK, here we go. Part of it is just playing at home. So again, it doesn't matter who we play at home, our guys have always come out swinging pretty well."

Perhaps the Tigers can find their boxing gloves for Saturday in their final AAC game against UCF. With a solid crowd expected for homecoming, they'll either deliver another surprising knockout or go down swinging as their road troubles follow them home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vucommodores.com

Dores Battle Memphis to Open Season

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. RV/NR – MEMPHIS TIGERS (0-0, 0-0 AAC) Vanderbilt opens the fourth season of the Jerry Stackhouse era with a home test versus Memphis on opening night. The Commodores return three starters (Jordan Wright, Quentin Millora-Brown and Myles Stute) and two other student-athletes who...
NASHVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Thursday sports: Who’s in and who’s not for the football playoffs?

Southaven, DeSoto Central, and Lewisburg have extended their seasons by at least one game after Thursday’s prep football regular season ended. Hernando’s victory over Olive Branch was not enough for Hernando to reach the postseason, while losses by Olive Branch, Center Hill and Lake Cormorant ended their respective football campaigns.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Chargers enter season finale atop football’s First Four

Two DeSoto County high school football rivals at opposite ends of the regular season standings complete their schedule tonight. One team knows it has at least another week to play while the other group starts packing the equipment away when the game’s over. Unbeaten Southaven (9-0), which has been...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
thunderboltradio.com

Union City to Play First Round Football Playoffs in Memphis

Union City will face Freedom Prep in Round 1 of the TSSAA football playoffs on Friday night. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the game will be played at Arthur Halle Stadium in Memphis, located at 2602 Mt. Moriah Road. Kickoff is set for 7:00. Advance tickets will be sold...
UNION CITY, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

Area football teams prepare for post-season

The high school regular football season ended last Friday night and with it comes that second season. This Friday, area schools will be gearing up for the football playoffs. Several local teams will enter Week 12 with a clean slate in hopes of raising that gold ball December in Chattanooga.
MEMPHIS, TN
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

COGIC moves to give back on the way back

There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Use your head’: Did Whitehaven HS speaker go too far?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A speech that was given at Whitehaven High School on Monday appeared to be about making sure students stay on the right path, but at least one parent we talked to said it left them feeling uncomfortable. One mother’s concerns come after a school presentation where she says Jerald Trotter, who is well […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Vacant drive-in theater in Westwood up for a refresh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A once popular drive-in theater is now considered an eyesore. Residents in the Westwood community are now working to revamp the abandoned Southwest Twin Drive-in on South 3rd Street. “Everything we can get to improve our neighborhood, that’s what we want,” said Reverend Melvin Watkins, Senior...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four new restaurants in the Memphis area

Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan

From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy