Memphis football hopes home cooking restores season facing No. 25 UCF

There's no place like home and for Memphis football's sake, it hopes that's the case starting Saturday.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 AAC) face No. 25 UCF (6-2, 3-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) after reeling on a three-game losing streak. Yet after an open week, Memphis could also get a boost from its next three games being at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

"It is unique in that way and let's be real, we do play a lot better at home. So in the back of my mind, I am one game at a time," coach Ryan Silverfield said. "We're focusing on today but there's some comfort in saying here we go, we got this great homestand stretch coming at us."

There's also history on the Tigers' side. Since defeating No. 12 Ole Miss in 2015, Memphis is 8-1 at home against ranked teams. The last four times a Top 25 team came to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium — including three teams in 2019 — they left with a loss.

UCF could also be shorthanded after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee suffered a possible concussion in the Knights' win over Cincinnati last Saturday. Coach Gus Malzahn said at his press conference Monday that they're taking it "day-by-day" and will see where Plumlee's health is by kickoff.

Whether Plumlee or backup quarterback Mikey Keene plays, Silverfield said the Tigers are preparing for both. Either way, the Tigers hope home cooking restores not just their energy but settles some of the noise surrounding the program.

As fans and outside observers speculate on Silverfield's future, a win Saturday means the Tigers have beaten a ranked team for a second consecutive season and get one step closer to the six-win mark for bowl eligibility. A loss means the Tigers' first four-game losing streak since 2013.

Yet even in big games against non-ranked opponents, Memphis has found extra gears at home. Two years ago, the Tigers rallied from 21 points down to defeat UCF 50-49 in the largest comeback in school history and last season, they rallied to defeat Mississippi State 31-29.

"Sometimes it's the atmosphere that's created by the fans showing up. But also the mindset of, OK, here comes a Top 25 team. We know the rivalry versus UCF ... I think that's important," Silverfield said. "I'm not saying they play any harder, like I think the effort's there, but sometimes it's just that approach of OK, here we go. Part of it is just playing at home. So again, it doesn't matter who we play at home, our guys have always come out swinging pretty well."

Perhaps the Tigers can find their boxing gloves for Saturday in their final AAC game against UCF. With a solid crowd expected for homecoming, they'll either deliver another surprising knockout or go down swinging as their road troubles follow them home.