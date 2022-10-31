Read full article on original website
Montanans Argue About These 5 Things Way More Than Others
If you've spent as much time on Facebook as I have, you'll know that sometimes an opinion is more controversial than others. But, it's honestly quite hilarious to read and react to the arguments I read online. Here are the subjects I think Montanans have the most arguments about. Keep in mind, I will not be sharing my viewpoints on these topics, this is just the subjects I see most often.
Montana’s Government Wants To Bring Famous ESPN Show Here
If this show ever came to Montana, it would be an incredible thing to experience in person. Last year, Bobcat and Griz fans came together to try to entice ESPN's College Gameday to attend the Brawl of the Wild in Missoula. Everyone was throwing their support behind this; from actors to U.S. Senators to both school presidents. It was a Top 5 matchup in FCS and had huge playoff implications, so it was a big game all around.
406mtsports.com
Montana upsets Portland State in Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals
Montana is no stranger to postseason success under head coach Chris Citowicki. The sixth-seeded Griz added another chapter as they avenged a 1-0 regular-season loss with a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Portland State in the Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado. The Grizzlies' three goals are their...
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball team knocks off Big Sky Conference leader Portland State
The Montana volleyball team knocked off Big Sky Conference leader Portland State on Thursday night in Missoula, 26-24, 26-24, 15-25, 25-21. With their fourth straight win, the Grizzlies moved within a game of first place in the league race. The match also served as a measuring stick for a Montana team that has made strides this season.
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
406mtsports.com
Montana women's soccer team shoots for spot in Big Sky tourney final
Judging by their lack of success at the end of the regular season, it was hard to imagine the Montana Grizzlies making much of a dent in the Big Sky Conference women's soccer tourney this week. Yet here they are, one win from another trip to the championship in Greeley,...
explorebigsky.com
Montana: What to expect on election night
Montana’s elected offices have increasingly been won by Republicans, with the GOP winning all the statewide partisan elected offices, including the governorship, in 2020. Former President Donald Trump won 56% of the Montana vote in both 2016 and 2020. Republicans have a strong majority in both houses of the Legislature. The GOP is just two seats short of holding a two-thirds majority in the 150-member legislature; such a majority is needed for lawmakers to put constitutional amendments on the ballot.
3 Montana Passes You Need to Know For Winter Driving
Driving in Montana is usually a joy, but during the winter, road conditions can be treacherous and travel becomes stressful. The weather is cooling down, and winter is fast approaching. One thing that I, for one, am not looking forward to is driving through certain particularly tricky mountain passes across the state.
Montanans eagerly await Powerball results; Montana Millionaire sold out
The Montana Millionaire sold out in a record breaking 29 hours, but that isn't keeping Montanans from their lottery games as the Powerball has reached 1.2 billion dollars.
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
How Montana Was Heavily Promoted In The Early 1900s
It seems that all we hear these days is that more people are moving to Montana from other states, seeking cheaper housing and jobs. It's changing our demographics, and our economy and putting stress on our infrastructure. But did you know that people moving to Montana in droves is nothing...
406mtsports.com
Heat from the beat: Cal Poly reporter Matthew Ho gives an inside look at the Mustangs
MISSOULA - The Montana Grizzlies football team needs a win in a bad way, and a golden opportunity presents itself on Saturday night in the form of Cal Poly University. The Mustangs, who are just 1-7, will enter the rare 6 p.m. game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a much different objective than the Griz.
Fairfield Sun Times
Women’s groups sue state of Montana over alleged discrimination in insurance law
Women’s organizations were among plaintiffs suing the State of Montana over a law that permits setting insurance rates based on sex or marital status that passed during the 2021 legislative session. Plaintiffs claim in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that House Bill 379 allows for discriminatory practices from insurance companies...
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Fairfield Sun Times
Groups sue Montana alleging FWP fails to count wolves accurately
Gray wolves ( Photo by Steve Jurvetson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services | Creative Commons). Two groups have sued the State of Montana, specifically the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, for ignoring science and adopting a wolf management plan that fails to protect gray wolves as required since Montana and Idaho took over state management.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
406mtsports.com
'The torch was passed:' Youngsters help Missoula Loyola ram its way into quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Missoula Loyola’s season hung in the balance at halftime of its Oct. 14 game at Thompson Falls. The Rams were seeing their playoff chances dwindle before their eyes as they trailed 13-6 at intermission against the defending 8-Man state champions. They rose to the occasion and outscored the Blue Hawks 22-0 in the second half to post a 28-13 win.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana nurse, mom, says LR-131 makes ‘a horrible situation so much more traumatic’
Photo illustration by PxHere (Creative Commons) Katie Samson remembers the last moment she had with her son, Cooper, as the nurse turned to take his frail body wrapped in a knitted white blanket out of the room. Cooper died just short of 17 weeks gestation. “I just remember her turning...
