Idaho Capital Sun

Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office has imposed a fine of $250 and instructed Ammon Bundy’s gubernatorial campaign staff to add the words “Paid for by Ammon Bundy for Governor” to the website associated with signs posted across the state that say, “Don’t Vote.” The QR code on the signs brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by […] The post Bundy campaign fined $250 by Idaho Secretary of State for ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Post Register

Opinion: Inaccuracies in Jilene Burger's Republican column

I laughed out loud when I read Jilene Burger’s column. Then I realized that the Republican attempt to end our republic is no laughing matter. First, I would like to give Jilene, and other Republicans, a short lesson in English, journalism and just good old-fashioned manners: There is no such thing as the “Democrat Party.” Look it up — when a person says “Democrat Party,” it just sounds so uneducated, and some might say ignorant.

