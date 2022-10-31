I laughed out loud when I read Jilene Burger’s column. Then I realized that the Republican attempt to end our republic is no laughing matter. First, I would like to give Jilene, and other Republicans, a short lesson in English, journalism and just good old-fashioned manners: There is no such thing as the “Democrat Party.” Look it up — when a person says “Democrat Party,” it just sounds so uneducated, and some might say ignorant.

10 HOURS AGO