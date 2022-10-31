ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system

People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Historically low water levels making Mississippi River look less mighty

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River sits at its lowest level in Vicksburg since 2012. "We have a stage around 1.6, so that is around eight feet below the average stage for the Mississippi River this time of year," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District Water Management Section Chief Justin Giles.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson residents march, rally outside governor's mansion demanding clean water

JACKSON, Miss. — Participants in a march and rally outside the governor's mansion were chanting, "Free the land; clear the water and keep it public." The Mississippi Moral Monday event was the third of its kind in a push for clean water in Jackson. Monday's rally came the same day Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave an update on the safety of the city's drinking water, in which he said tests revealed it is safe and within the requirements of the Clean Drinking Water Act.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

VCVB, city of Vicksburg, to purchase trolley under joint agreement

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during its September meeting to join the city of Vicksburg in purchasing a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055. The vote was contingent upon minor contract revisions requested by the VCVB board and upon the review of...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Brian Flowers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election. According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Housing Authority to install high-tech cameras at its properties

The Vicksburg Housing Authority is increasing its security with the installation of video cameras at its six properties. VHA Executive Director Ben Washington said the housing authority will spread the 100 cameras among its six properties of Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural

The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

$23M senior care facility project could give Highway 80 corridor a needed boost

JACKSON, Miss. — An old hotel on Highway 80 will soon become a senior living facility. Local, state and federal leaders attended a groundbreaking Wednesday at the old Holiday Inn, which will be the site of The Pearl, a $28 million affordable housing senior care facility. The Pearl will also provide an on-site health care facility for residents.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Officials: Pemberton drainage improvements still under construction

The heavy weekend flooding in the Pemberton Square Boulevard area that flooded cars and businesses in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center has some people wondering if recent improvements to the drainage system in the area failed. But city of Vicksburg officials said the flooding was not the result of problems...
VICKSBURG, MS

