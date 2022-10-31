Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
publicradioeast.org
A Jackson, Mississippi suburb decided to create its own water system
People in Mississippi are trying to fix their failing water infrastructure. And some in the Jackson suburb of Byram are doing it on their own. But as Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom reports, solving the nation's water problems isn't about independence but cooperation. STEPHAN BISAHA, BYLINE: Byram, Miss.,...
WLBT
Jackson officials break ground for elderly housing and healthcare facility
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - West Jackson is going to be home for the elderly as Jackson city officials, along with the project’s sponsors, broke ground Wednesday morning on a $28 million dollar affordable housing and healthcare facility. What used to be the Holiday Inn and Southwest Jackson Hotel will...
WAPT
Jackson could lose millions of dollars if big water customers find new sources
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of customers are growing more and more frustrated with not being able to rely on the Jackson water system. At first, it was a nearby city trying to pull away, but now others are following that lead and it could cost the Capital City millions of dollars.
WAPT
Historically low water levels making Mississippi River look less mighty
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Mississippi River sits at its lowest level in Vicksburg since 2012. "We have a stage around 1.6, so that is around eight feet below the average stage for the Mississippi River this time of year," said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District Water Management Section Chief Justin Giles.
Jackson neighbors frustrated with high water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors along David Street in Jackson said they are frustrated about dealing with the city’s ongoing water woes. Laquyana Murphy said despite words from city leaders about the water being safe to drink, she refuses to take a sip. “I spend $100 on the water in the store because we buy […]
WLBT
Report: More than 967M gallons of raw sewage released during Pearl River flood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 967 million gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater from Jackson’s sewer system was released into the Pearl River during the flood in August, the city’s quarterly report to the Environmental Protection Agency shows. As part of its sewer consent decree, the...
fox7austin.com
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
WAPT
Jackson residents march, rally outside governor's mansion demanding clean water
JACKSON, Miss. — Participants in a march and rally outside the governor's mansion were chanting, "Free the land; clear the water and keep it public." The Mississippi Moral Monday event was the third of its kind in a push for clean water in Jackson. Monday's rally came the same day Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gave an update on the safety of the city's drinking water, in which he said tests revealed it is safe and within the requirements of the Clean Drinking Water Act.
Vicksburg Post
VCVB, city of Vicksburg, to purchase trolley under joint agreement
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during its September meeting to join the city of Vicksburg in purchasing a trolley from Creative Bus Sales Inc. of Chino, Calif. for $255,055. The vote was contingent upon minor contract revisions requested by the VCVB board and upon the review of...
WAPT
Walgreens closing a store in Jackson, much to the ire of city councilman
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson city councilman said he is fed up after learning that the Walgreens in his ward is closing. According to the Walgreen Company, the store located on Woodrow Wilson Avenue and Livingston Road is permanently closing Nov. 14. Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he was told the store is closing because of a theft issue.
Meet the Candidates: Brian Flowers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brian Flowers is running for the U.S. Representative seat for the Second District of Mississippi. He will face Democratic Incumbent Bennie Thompson in the November 8 General Election. According to his campaign website, Fowers was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was raised in a Southern Baptist Church. He’s a […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Housing Authority to install high-tech cameras at its properties
The Vicksburg Housing Authority is increasing its security with the installation of video cameras at its six properties. VHA Executive Director Ben Washington said the housing authority will spread the 100 cameras among its six properties of Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres.
Disaster to treasure: Jackson woman recycles bottles after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson woman is bringing creativity to recycling by turning a rough situation into something beautiful. Stephanie McGee has taken the idea of making something out of nothing to the next level by using water bottles to decorate her entire yard inspired by the water crisis. “This was a bad situation. […]
BET
Jackson Water Crisis State Of Emergency Extended By Mississippi Governor
According to a release from Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves’ office on Friday (October 28), the state of emergency order for the city of Jackson’s water crisis has been extended to November 22. The first issued order by Reeves was issued on August 30 after major operational failures at...
Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
Vicksburg Post
VCVB, Downtown Vicksburg Main Street approve new waterfront mural
The Vicksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau board voted during their October meeting to help fund an art mural inside the flood wall at the city waterfront. The start-up cost for the mural is $14,000. The Downtown Vicksburg Main Street Program, which requested help from the VCVB, will split the cost with the VCVB with each paying $7,000.
WAPT
'It's important that all of our contractors have access to opportunities,' MDOT official says
JACKSON, Miss. — A networking conference was held Tuesday to help disadvantaged businesses to ensure they are ready to take advantage of opportunities. Business leaders and transportation officials attended the conference, which was held at the Jackson State University e-Center. "They may be at a disadvantage to compete. It...
WAPT
Remember to check smoke alarm batteries, air in spare tires after changing clocks this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — It's about timeto change your clocks, but as you do that this weekend, it's also a good time to follow up on some potentially life-saving tips. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it's a good time to check spare tires for air. "The only thing worse...
WAPT
$23M senior care facility project could give Highway 80 corridor a needed boost
JACKSON, Miss. — An old hotel on Highway 80 will soon become a senior living facility. Local, state and federal leaders attended a groundbreaking Wednesday at the old Holiday Inn, which will be the site of The Pearl, a $28 million affordable housing senior care facility. The Pearl will also provide an on-site health care facility for residents.
Vicksburg Post
Officials: Pemberton drainage improvements still under construction
The heavy weekend flooding in the Pemberton Square Boulevard area that flooded cars and businesses in the Pemberton Square Shopping Center has some people wondering if recent improvements to the drainage system in the area failed. But city of Vicksburg officials said the flooding was not the result of problems...
Comments / 2