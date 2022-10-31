Read full article on original website
Lester “Les” Thoma — Service 11/5/22 10 A.M.
Lester “Les” James Thoma of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday (11/2), he was 79 years old. There will be morning prayers for “Les” Thoma Saturday (11/5) morning at 9:15 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/5) morning at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
Beulah Rae Hartenberger – Service – 11/04/22 at 11 a.m.
Beulah Rae Hartenberger of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 97. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Christian Cemetery. Visitation for Beulah Hartenberger is Friday morning from 10 until 11 at the...
Lloyd Dean Richardson – Service 11/7/22 At 1 P.M.
Lloyd Dean Richardson of Desloge died Wednesday at the age of 82. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Lloyd Richardson is Monday from 11 until 1 at...
Katina Lynnette Holland – Service – 11/04/22 at 1 p.m.
Katina Lynnette Holland of Union died October 28th at the age of 47. The funeral service will be tomorrow (friday) afternoon at 1 at the Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial will be at the Meramec Hills Cemetery in Cuba. Visitation for Katina Holland is tomorrow (friday) from 11 until...
Patricia Ann Buchheit – Service 11/10/22 At 10 A.M.
Patricia Ann Buchheit of Perryville died Saturday, October 29th at the age of 71. The funeral service is Thursday morning, November 10th at 10 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation for Patricia Buchheit is Wednesday evening, November 9th...
John Thomas – Service 10am 11/7/22
John Thomas of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 60. The funeral service will be 10:00 Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Farmington with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for John Thomas will be 4 to 8 Sunday and 7 to 9:45 Monday at Cozean Memorial...
Anna Mae Clements — Service 11/8/22 Noon
Anna Mae Clements of Festus passed away Tuesday (11/1), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Anna Clements will be Tuesday (11/8) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Autumn Ridge Residences upcoming events
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum is very pleased to again schedule events for those staying at their facility. Marie Stelling is the Community Relations Director for Autumn Ridge. She says their Halloween celebration on Monday was a good time. Stelling says they have a few events coming up next...
Christa Jan Yount – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Christa Jan Yount of Caledonia died October 29th at the age of 35. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Christa Yount is Friday evening from 5 until 9...
Anna Jean Wade – Service 11/5/2022 3 p.m.
Anna Jean Wade of Farmington died Monday at the age of 88. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday at one o’clock followed by a service at 3 at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Internment will be private.
Lady’s Night Out on Festus Main Street
(Festus, Crystal City) Festus Main Street will be shut down for a gathering on Saturday night. It’s Lady’s Night Out and all of the businesses on Festus Main and Bailey Road will have extended hours. Michelle Hohmeier with Tree of Life home decor and furnishings and the Historic Tanglefoot Association says to come check out the shops and enjoy some live music.
Jefferson County Toys and More pasta dinner
(Festus) Jefferson County Toys and More is holding their largest fundraiser of the year this weekend. Kathy Ogle with the group says it’s a pasta dinner this Sunday at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus. Ogle says they will have a few other items that the public can come...
Farmington Travels to Hillsboro for C4D1 Semi on KREI
(Hillsboro) #4 seed Farmington and #1 seed Hillsboro renew acquaintances tonight in the Class 4 District 1 semifinals at Hillsboro. The two teams played five times from 2015 through 2019. Farmington won 3 of those five games including 2 of the 3 playoff meetings. However, this year the Hawks come in at 8-1 and ranked 6th in Class 4. Farmington enters the game at 4-6. Farmington coach Erik Kruppe says his team will have to execute better than it has all year…
Mercy Jefferson in-person interview day
(Jefferson County) Whether you are an experienced health care giver or looking for an entry level job, there are some great options for you to join the Mercy Hospital Jefferson team. The hospital will be holding an in-person interview day on Wednesday, November 9th. Maggie Lawrence is the director of...
Nightmare on Chamber Street in Fredericktown
(Fredericktown) Sunday night and Halloween night is your last chancec to check out Nightmare on Chamber Street. It’s a haunted house put on by the Fredericktown Fire Department. Paul Brown is the assistant fire chief. Admission is only 10-dollars and Brown says their haunted house is one the biggest...
Church offers public explanation of cutbacks
The Archdiocese plan to close half of parishes, according to recent reports, has been criticized and opposed. Now, Fr. Chris Martin, Vicar of Strategic Planning, is out with more of a public explanation.
Ste. Genevieve Falls in 5 in Class 3 Volleyball Semi on KREI
The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has one more game remaining in their season. The Dragons will play for third place tonight at 6:00 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ste. Gen fell in five sets earlier today in the Class Three semis to Pleasant Hill. The Chicks took the first set 25-20, but Ste. Genvieve fought back to claim the second set 25-15…
Crystal City excited with James Hardie announcement
The Crystal City community as well as the Quad Cities in general are certainly excited and pleased with the announcement that James Hardie Manufacturing will be building a plant in town in and around the Festus Airport property. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says a lot of people came together to make this happen.
Fredericktown Schools Deal With Threat
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Schools received a threat last night and posted this on the district facebook page. “In the late evening of Thursday, November 3, 2022, school officials received information regarding a threat possibly directed at the high school campus. The school resource officers and local law enforcement were contacted immediately to investigate and make contact with the student involved. The student was identified by local law enforcement and determined to indeed be responsible for the threat. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken by the school as well as any action law enforcement decides to take in the incident. Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated. The school campuses are secured daily and safety measures are continually in place. Additional safety steps will be taken as students return on Friday, November 4 for classes. As always, student and staff safety is priority at Fredericktown R-1 School District.”
Valley Elementary School Parents & Teachers To Host Fundraiser This Wednesday in Belgrade
The Valley Elementary School Parents and Teachers Organization invites you to a special event this Wednesday afternoon into the evening in Belgrade. Gail Dennis tells us what’s happening. Dennis tells us what’s on the menu. Wednesday afternoon and evening’s drive-thru dinner fundraiser runs from 3:30 until 7 at...
