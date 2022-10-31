ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

explore venango

State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Ted Walker, Accessory to the Murder of Shauna Howe, Dies in Prison

LABELLE, Pa. (EYT)— Eldred “Ted” Walker, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and third-degree murder in the 1992 death of Shauna Howe, has died at the age of 63 of natural causes. Walker’s death was confirmed by Maria Bivens, Press Secretary of the Department of Corrections. Walker...
OIL CITY, PA
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement. 
WEXFORD, PA
Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Franklin Fugitives

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of local fugitives. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several incidents involving 39-year-old Montice Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Bickel, both of Franklin.
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Robbery Suspect Faces Hearing Tomorrow on Meth Charges

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A robbery suspect is facing a hearing on Wednesday morning on methamphetamine charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Scott Allen Peterson, currently lodged in the Venango County Prison, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
JAMESTOWN, NY

