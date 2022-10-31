Read full article on original website
Related
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Dog Found Living in Deplorable Conditions, Troopers Respond to Incidents of Harassment
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based State Police are investigating an incident in which two known persons threatened physical harm to a victim. Police say the incident occurred near Rockwood Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, around 10:28 a.m. on October...
Police: Man charged with attempted homicide, accused of stabbing son in Armstrong Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is behind bars and is accused of stabbing his son in Armstrong County.State Police say that 75 year old James Suman was taken into custody on Wednesday after Troopers were called out to Parks Township for a report of a stabbing.Troopers say that James Suman stabbed his son, Michael Suman, following an argument. He was flown to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.James Suman was taken into custody and is facing attempted homicide charges.
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
Father arrested for stabbing son in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY — A 75-year-old man is accused of stabbing his son after an argument. State police in Kittanning said James Suman, of Vandergrift, stabbed his son Wednesday evening in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township. The victim was flown to an area hospital and treated for...
Police issue warning after bricks, rocks thrown from overpass onto Erie interstates
Imagine driving on the highway, going about 65 miles per hour, and out of nowhere a rock or brick comes crashing down on your car. It’s scary. It can be deadly. And state police say it’s happening here in Erie. Now, investigators are trying to track down the suspect or suspects. Police are looking into […]
wtae.com
Investigation underway after man is found dead in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was found dead in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County. Investigators said it happened a little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a passerby stopped to help out a man who he thought was having issues with a tire on his vehicle.
Youngstown man facing charges after crash, chase in Warren
amar Mitchell was arraigned on charges of aggravated menacing, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless operation of a vehicle and illegal use of plates.
explore venango
Police Continue Search for Franklin Pair Accused of Mistreating, Stealing from Elderly Woman
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Police are continuing their search for a local man and woman accused of mistreating and stealing from an elderly woman they were caring for in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several...
Local woman charged with scamming 78-year-old woman out of nearly $15K turns herself in
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Court documents allege Connie Brucker made multiple pages worth of unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals — including more than $4400 from PNC Bank ATMs. Brucker turned herself into authorities this morning and was arraigned before a Saxonburg, Butler County magistrate. She wouldn’t answer our...
Fawn man wielding a gun shot by troopers after ignoring orders to drop weapon, police say
State police say a Fawn man was brandishing a gun and ignored repeated orders to put the weapon down before they fatally shot him early Monday. Zachary John Cervice, 50, was dead at the scene, said state Trooper Josh Black, public information officer for state police in Butler. According to...
explore venango
Ted Walker, Accessory to the Murder of Shauna Howe, Dies in Prison
LABELLE, Pa. (EYT)— Eldred “Ted” Walker, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and third-degree murder in the 1992 death of Shauna Howe, has died at the age of 63 of natural causes. Walker’s death was confirmed by Maria Bivens, Press Secretary of the Department of Corrections. Walker...
explore venango
Police Launch Investigation After Man Steals Stop Sign Near Rural King
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a stolen stop sign in Sugarcreek Borough. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers are investigating a theft of a stop sign that was removed from a roadway near the parking lot of Rural King on Front Street in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement.
explore venango
Police Seeking Public’s Help in Locating Two Franklin Fugitives
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a pair of local fugitives. According to a release issued on Wednesday, November 2, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department was advised of several incidents involving 39-year-old Montice Robinson and 38-year-old Steven Bickel, both of Franklin.
explore venango
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
Local police officer facing charge following domestic dispute
Dakota Mitchell was arrested Monday afternoon after police responded to his Howland home for a reported domestic dispute.
explore venango
Robbery Suspect Faces Hearing Tomorrow on Meth Charges
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A robbery suspect is facing a hearing on Wednesday morning on methamphetamine charges. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Scott Allen Peterson, currently lodged in the Venango County Prison, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, at 8:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.
Police: Drunk man found with drugs, gun in car
Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
Charged Lodged Following Jamestown Robbery
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Criminal charges have been lodged in connection with a robbery in the City of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report the break-in happened back on Sunday at an address downtown. Following an investigation into the incident, 24-year-old Angel Rosas was charged with burglary and criminal...
Comments / 0