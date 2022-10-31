People with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Senate leaders outlined abuse suffered by people with disabilities who are by law under the care of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There were reports of people with disabilities being strangled, being forced to use the bathroom outside and dying from inappropriate nutrition. Even worse, they said there were efforts to cover it up.

1 DAY AGO