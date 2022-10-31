Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
PEIA Faces Long-Term Funding Challenges
A five year outlook published by the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) keeps state employee premiums at zero through 2027, but anticipates transferring in more than $375 million in public funds to shore up the program. At a PEIA Finance Board meeting Thursday, CFO Jason Haught laid out a 2024...
WSAZ
Grant program helps West Virginians pay their property taxes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you live in West Virginia and are unable to pay your property taxes, the West Virginia Housing Development fund has a program designed to help you pay for some of the costs of being a homeowner. “We have about 30 million dollars to spend on...
42% of West Virginia households struggle with utility bills: Where to get help
As the weather gets colder and inflation gets higher, here are some places where West Virginians can apply for help with their utilities.
wvpublic.org
Education Market Portal Open For Hope Scholarship
Families interested in the Hope Scholarship can now use the Education Market Assistant online portal to apply for the program, receive and manage funds, and pay for educational services. Schools must also use the portal to apply for approval to provide education services through the program. “My office has been...
How to sign up for Affordable Care Act health insurance in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s that time of year again where people can sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment for what’s commonly called “Obamacare” begins Tuesday Nov. 1, 2022, and runs through Jan. 15, 2023. New rules this year will make many more people eligible than in the past. […]
wvpublic.org
Consumer Advocate: Ratepayers Should Not Pay For Utility Errors
The state's Consumer Advocate Division has concluded that Appalachian Power “painted itself into a corner." It says the company failed to maintain an adequate supply of coal to run its plants this year and last year instead of purchasing more expensive power from the regional market. It says ratepayers...
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
wvpublic.org
Millions In AMLER Funds Coming To Transform Coal Communities
West Virginia will receive $26.6 million in funds from the federal Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement. That’s for the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program. Pennsylvania and Kentucky will receive similar amounts. Ohio, Virginia and Alabama will receive $10.6 million each, and three tribal governments will receive $3.5 million each.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter. “The biggest issues? Inflation and the economy,” […]
West Virginia Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online
Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed.
Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia
West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
wvpublic.org
State Health Leaders Tracking New COVID-19 Variant
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said he’s closely watching how the most common COVID-19 variant is changing, which could lead to an increase in hospitalizations. The COVID-19 BA.5 variant, which is now the most common COVID-19 variant across the country, is mutating. “Which is giving this...
wvpublic.org
Reports Show People With Disabilities Are Abused In State Care
People with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Senate leaders outlined abuse suffered by people with disabilities who are by law under the care of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There were reports of people with disabilities being strangled, being forced to use the bathroom outside and dying from inappropriate nutrition. Even worse, they said there were efforts to cover it up.
wvpublic.org
Alzheimer’s Awareness Day Recognized By State Officials
Thursday is Alzheimer's Awareness Day in West Virginia. More than six million Americans are affected by the cognitive disease, including around 40,000 West Virginians. Less than half of those with the disease are formally diagnosed. Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s West Virginia chapter Sharon Covert said with so many...
wvpublic.org
Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
wvpublic.org
Allegations Of Abuse Surface In State-Run Facilities, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. Amelia Knisely has the story. Also, in this show, Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland once used for forestry research into a recreational area....
Gov. Justice visits Wheeling and makes final push against Amendment 2
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Just five days out from Election Day, West Virginia’s governor gave a final pitch to voters to reject Amendment 2. At Independence Hall, Jim Justice called it a legislative power grab — and that the state would come to regret it if it passes. His town hall focused almost exclusively on […]
