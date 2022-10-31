ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

PEIA Faces Long-Term Funding Challenges

A five year outlook published by the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) keeps state employee premiums at zero through 2027, but anticipates transferring in more than $375 million in public funds to shore up the program. At a PEIA Finance Board meeting Thursday, CFO Jason Haught laid out a 2024...
wvpublic.org

Education Market Portal Open For Hope Scholarship

Families interested in the Hope Scholarship can now use the Education Market Assistant online portal to apply for the program, receive and manage funds, and pay for educational services. Schools must also use the portal to apply for approval to provide education services through the program. “My office has been...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Consumer Advocate: Ratepayers Should Not Pay For Utility Errors

The state's Consumer Advocate Division has concluded that Appalachian Power “painted itself into a corner." It says the company failed to maintain an adequate supply of coal to run its plants this year and last year instead of purchasing more expensive power from the regional market. It says ratepayers...
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Millions In AMLER Funds Coming To Transform Coal Communities

West Virginia will receive $26.6 million in funds from the federal Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement. That’s for the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program. Pennsylvania and Kentucky will receive similar amounts. Ohio, Virginia and Alabama will receive $10.6 million each, and three tribal governments will receive $3.5 million each.
VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.
wvpublic.org

State Health Leaders Tracking New COVID-19 Variant

Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said he’s closely watching how the most common COVID-19 variant is changing, which could lead to an increase in hospitalizations. The COVID-19 BA.5 variant, which is now the most common COVID-19 variant across the country, is mutating. “Which is giving this...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Reports Show People With Disabilities Are Abused In State Care

People with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. In a letter to Gov. Jim Justice, Senate leaders outlined abuse suffered by people with disabilities who are by law under the care of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. There were reports of people with disabilities being strangled, being forced to use the bathroom outside and dying from inappropriate nutrition. Even worse, they said there were efforts to cover it up.
wvpublic.org

Alzheimer's Awareness Day Recognized By State Officials

Thursday is Alzheimer's Awareness Day in West Virginia. More than six million Americans are affected by the cognitive disease, including around 40,000 West Virginians. Less than half of those with the disease are formally diagnosed. Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s West Virginia chapter Sharon Covert said with so many...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Southern W.Va To Benefit From Federal Flood Protection Funds

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

