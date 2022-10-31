ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance

There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.

