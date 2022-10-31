Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
'Enola Holmes 2' director says that he almost had to cut one of Millie Bobby Brown's improvisations from the film for being too modern
"Enola Holmes 2" director Harry Bradbeer told Insider that he had to see whether Millie Bobby Brown's character would have said the word "crazy."
14 Celebs Who Ditched Their Stage Names For Their Real Names
Two of Meryl Streep's daughters were credited under stage names when they cameoed in her movies as kids.
SFGate
101 Films Intl. Debuts Comedy Horror ‘Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere’ at AFM (EXCLUSIVE)
Sales company 101 Films Intl. has launched comedy horror “Bad Things in the Middle of Nowhere” at the American Film Market. The movie is “a fast-moving hybrid combining comedy moments with horror in a tense and gripping narrative.” The film, which was shot on location in Wexford, Ireland, is in post-production, and is set to deliver in November.
SFGate
‘Nocebo’ Review: She Cooks, She Cleans, She Wreaks Supernatural Vengeance
There are two ways domestic service can go in horror movies: Either the innocent worker is walking into a diabolical trap, or she (it’s almost always a woman) is in fact the smiling angel of death, bringing doom to privileged employers who are oblivious of peril until it’s too late. In Nikyatu Jusu’s “Nanny,” which reaches theaters later this month, we get Scenario No. 1. In Lorcan Finnegan’s new “Nocebo,” about another immigrant laborer hired into a wealthy household, it is No. 2.
Comments / 0