Beachwood second grader forms Save-the-Earth club to collect litter from grounds of Bryden School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- A Bryden School second grader has taken action to make the world around him a cleaner place by starting at the school the Save-the-Earth Club. Shin Hashiba said he was only in kindergarten when he first noticed that there was too much litter on the grounds around his school. In September of this year, he was inspired by his class’s start-of-the-week Mindset Monday lesson to do something about his concern.
South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools: CSI officers visit Memorial; Lake Farmparks animals come to Sunview School
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is an update of school activities, as compiled by the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District:. As part of a unit on forensics, Khadijah Ferguson’s eighth grade reading intervention classes at Memorial Junior High School welcomed South Euclid Officer Joe DiLillo and crime scene investigator, officer Kris Khoenle, for a presentation.
Brady Middle School eighth-graders build social skills via Dancing Classrooms program
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Brady Middle School is celebrating its 14th year in collaboration with Dancing Classrooms, a social development program for children that uses ballroom dancing as a vehicle to achieve social awareness and build self-esteem. Half of the school’s eighth-grade students took to the gym floor in late...
Valley Forge High School presents ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Nov. 11-13
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Going down a rabbit hole is exactly what Valley Forge High School’s drama club has planned for its fall production. A cast of roughly 35 students, with a crew of about 40 kids, presents “Alice in Wonderland” Nov. 11-13 in the Independence Boulevard theater.
Students are ‘respectful’ after smashing pumpkins on the street: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Disturbance, Main Street:
Medical Mutual honors local volunteers: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Two Medina County residents were among six Northeast Ohioans who have been named 2022 Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteers. The honorees serve their communities in many ways, giving of their time and talent to all kinds of great causes. Medical Mutual’s Outstanding Senior Volunteers were recognized at...
Berean Daniel Stearns and Harvey, side-by-side in battle: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — After almost 157 years, many of us are familiar with the major events and personalities associated with the Civil War. But seldom do we come across a human interest story based on a soldier whose final resting place is Woodvale Union Cemetery in Middleburg Heights. His...
A tribute to classic tunes creates sweet memories: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville Community Theater put on another showstopper with their “A Tribute to the Great American Songbook.” This was their second annual fundraiser that supports the SCT Jean Thom Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to Strongsville High School seniors who wish to pursue studies in the performing arts at the university level.
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
Vintage Loft store brings new flair to Brunswick: Community Voices
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Whether you are looking for antique furniture or seasonal decor, Brunswick’s Vintage Loft has it all. The second-hand store recently opened off Pearl Road, at 4295 Manhattan Circle, next to Brunswick Middle School. Sue Ziegler and Angie Easa are the owners of this eclectic location. The...
Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Heights Schools Foundation has new executive director: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Laura Schwartz Loebl has been selected as the new executive director of The Heights Schools Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District. Loebl is a 1987 Heights High School graduate who has gone to build a career of more than...
cleveland19.com
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away after ‘drastic decline in health’
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - Vermilion police “with a heavy heart” announced the passing of a retired K-9 on Thursday. K9 Miro, who was in service with the department from 2012-2020, passed away due to a sudden “drastic decline” in his health, according to a department Facebook post.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
‘Home of the future’ on Lake Erie asks $10 million: House of the Week
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- With a price tag of $10 million, 26000 Lake Road is currently one of the highest-priced listings in Northeast Ohio. Chestnut Hill Realty broker Craig Cantrall calls the contemporary home, completed in 2013, a “modern masterpiece built by one of the most innovative minds in the country.”
Helping patients lead their end-of-life spiritual path: Rick Carrell
CLEVELAND -- As a hospice chaplain, I help people as they face the end of their lives. My calling is to tend to the spirit as the body physically declines. What I know to be true and have witnessed across a spectrum of faiths and beliefs is that everyone, even the most resolute atheists, can find comfort in spiritual care.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
thisiscleveland.com
7 Places to Grab Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in The Land
Thanksgiving is the ultimate comfort food holiday. Whether it’s the succulent turkey you crave, or mouthwatering stuffing that gets you going, you’ll find all your faves ready for you at delicious small businesses. Skip the long hours toiling over a hot stove and support some of Cleveland’s best restaurants by grabbing your feast prepared and ready to heat and serve.
