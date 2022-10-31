ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Cleveland.com

Beachwood second grader forms Save-the-Earth club to collect litter from grounds of Bryden School

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- A Bryden School second grader has taken action to make the world around him a cleaner place by starting at the school the Save-the-Earth Club. Shin Hashiba said he was only in kindergarten when he first noticed that there was too much litter on the grounds around his school. In September of this year, he was inspired by his class’s start-of-the-week Mindset Monday lesson to do something about his concern.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools: CSI officers visit Memorial; Lake Farmparks animals come to Sunview School

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is an update of school activities, as compiled by the South Euclid-Lyndhurst School District:. As part of a unit on forensics, Khadijah Ferguson’s eighth grade reading intervention classes at Memorial Junior High School welcomed South Euclid Officer Joe DiLillo and crime scene investigator, officer Kris Khoenle, for a presentation.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Medical Mutual honors local volunteers: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Two Medina County residents were among six Northeast Ohioans who have been named 2022 Medical Mutual Outstanding Senior Volunteers. The honorees serve their communities in many ways, giving of their time and talent to all kinds of great causes. Medical Mutual’s Outstanding Senior Volunteers were recognized at...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

A tribute to classic tunes creates sweet memories: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville Community Theater put on another showstopper with their “A Tribute to the Great American Songbook.” This was their second annual fundraiser that supports the SCT Jean Thom Scholarship Fund. The fund provides scholarships to Strongsville High School seniors who wish to pursue studies in the performing arts at the university level.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
High School Football PRO

Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wadsworth football team will have a game with Medina High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WADSWORTH, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
midwestliving.com

Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio

Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
MEDINA, OH
thisiscleveland.com

7 Places to Grab Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go in The Land

Thanksgiving is the ultimate comfort food holiday. Whether it’s the succulent turkey you crave, or mouthwatering stuffing that gets you going, you’ll find all your faves ready for you at delicious small businesses. Skip the long hours toiling over a hot stove and support some of Cleveland’s best restaurants by grabbing your feast prepared and ready to heat and serve.
CLEVELAND, OH
