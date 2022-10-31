ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New Roller Rink to Open in Camp North End

By TheOlympiaDShow
 3 days ago

Source: Daniel Limpi / EyeEm / Getty

Here in Charlotte, the popularity of roller skating has soared, and several Black-owned businesses are responsible for this development.

On Saturday, November 5, Dream Culture, a temporary roller skating rink, will debut in the Ford Building in Camp North End (400 Camp Road).

You vs. Yourself, Charlotte Free Skate, and Screamin’ Wheels and Blades are the sponsors, and it is black-owned.
According to David Simmons, the founder of CLT Free Skate, the activation will last through November, with the potential for an extension.
Their ultimate objective is to see Charlotte get a permanent skating rink.

There will be a DJ, a refreshment booth, and local artists’ works at the Dream Culture rink.

Sessions will be offered for various age brackets:

  • All ages from 11am – 2pm
  • 18 and older from 6 – 8:30 pm
  • 21 and older from 8:30 – 11 night.

