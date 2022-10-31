ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Mississippi State athletic director search: 6 candidates to replace John Cohen

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State has started a national search to find a replacement for former athletics director John Cohen .

Cohen, who resigned as MSU’s AD on Monday to take the same job at Auburn , has been in the role since 2016.  Auburn had not announced a hire for its AD position as of Monday afternoon.

Compliance director Bracky Brett has been appointed interim AD at MSU.

“Bracky is well-known and highly respected in the Southeastern Conference and across the NCAA and I know he will maintain stability and focus as we move forward with a search for a new athletics director,” MSU president Mark Keenum said in statement.

Mississippi State, as the SEC continues to build power, will hold one of the more lucrative jobs for those seeking an opportunity. Cohen's latest contract extension in July brought his salary above $1 million.

Here’s a look at who Keenum could hire in the near future.

Jared Benko

Benko served as deputy AD at Mississippi State before becoming Georgia Southern’s athletics director in 2020.

He worked alongside Cohen throughout his tenure as Mississippi State’s AD, helping with the hiring of coaches such as James Armstrong (soccer) and Julie Darty Dennis (volleyball).

Benko attended Georgia and is familiar with the SEC. He worked as an assistant in business operations at Georgia from 2008 to 2011 before becoming the director of business operations at Arkansas. He was assistant AD at Auburn before coming to MSU in 2016.

Scott Wetherbee

Wetherbee is currently Eastern Michigan’s AD.

A native of Michigan, Wetherbee attended Ball State and has ties to Cohen and Mississippi State. He was MSU’s interim AD before Cohen was hired. Wetherbee worked within the department from 2013 to 2017.

Wetherbee worked his way through the ticket office ranks with stops at Western Michigan, Ball State, Fresno State, San Diego State and East Carolina before coming to MSU.

John David Wicker

If Mississippi State wants to call out West, San Diego State AD John Davis Wicker would likely answer the phone.

Wicker has been at SDSU since 2016. He worked in SDSU’s athletic department as deputy AD from 2011 to 2015 before leaving for Georgia Tech. His previous stops include Southern Miss and Washington State.

He did not overlap with MSU football coach Mike Leach at WSU.

Wicker graduated from Mississippi State in 1992. He earned his master’s degree at Georgia soon after.

Eric George

Mississippi State has a few internal candidates likely to get attention. George might be chief among those.

George came to Starkville in 2020 and has served as associate AD and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Cohen’s staff, he worked at Clemson for nearly five years.

He graduated from Texas A&M in 2010 and worked as an international tax consultant at Deloitte in Dallas before he started his career in athletics at Texas in 2013.

John Currie

Currie has quickly become one of the hottest names in college athletics.

A former AD at Kansas State and Tennessee, Currie has been serving in the role at Wake Forest since 2019. He was named AD of the year in March by The National Association of College Directors of Athletics.

Currie lacks ties to MSU compared to other candidates, but he does have a relationship with Leach. Currie agreed to terms with Greg Schiano in 2017 to coach Tennessee football. However, the hiring fell through soon after.

Currie later tried to hire Leach into the role, but the move fell through due to what Leach called a “coup d'etat.”

Tommy McClelland

McClelland currently serves as the deputy athletic director for external affairs and revenue generation at Vanderbilt. However, he has previous experience as an AD at Louisiana Tech (2013-2020).

McClelland is a former football and track and field student-athlete out of Northwestern State. After graduating in 2004, McClelland quickly worked his way through athletic department ranks.

He joined McNeese State’s athletic department in 2006 and became interim AD a year later. In 2008, he was named full-time athletics director, making him the youngest AD in the nation (26).

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State athletic director search: 6 candidates to replace John Cohen

