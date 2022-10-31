ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State Film Room: Diego Pavia executes game sealing drive at UMass

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State was 0 for 12 on third down on Saturday at Massachusetts.

But clinging to a three-point lead on the road, Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia didn't need to convert a third down during a game-sealing 88-yard scoring drive that bled 5:32 off the clock.

The Aggies took over at their own 12 with 9:14 to play. Eight plays later, Pavia hit senior Terrell Warner for a 27-yard touchdown pass to seal the Aggies 23-13 victory.

The first of three clips is a 33-yard completion to freshman Jonathan Brady that moved the Aggies from the shadow of their own end zone to midfield. We have seen the Aggies attempt this concept multiple times this season with little success, either a poor throw or there were multiple receivers in the same area with no spacing. The Aggies are in 11 personnel and UMass is in man to man with a high safety. UMass blitzes and Justice Powers runs a slant, which briefly pulls the high safety, creating a one-on-one for Brady. Brady does a stutter step that creates some separation and Pavia delivers the ball.

Pavia completed 7 of 12 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for a team-high 56 yards, showing the spark that I think makes him a good change of pace option off the bench.

In the next clip, it's another second down and long and the Aggies call a read option. Pavia had a 48-yard run on the read option earlier in the game. UMass didn't allow the running backs to get going and here the defensive end comes down the line of scrimmage on the play fake to Star Thomas. Running back Ahmonte Wakins and tight end Thomaz Whitford make key blocks on the perimeter and Pavia makes a player miss to move the chains.

Warner has two receptions on the season and his 27-yard score on Saturday was his second reception. The Aggies line up in a tight formation. UMass again sends a blitz, but Pavia is able to step up and deliver a strike to Warner, who got behind man coverage.

Perhaps Pavia has found an important role as a backup. I still think Gavin Frakes should start for the remainder of the season, but for the second time this season, Pavia showed his value off the bench. He nearly led a comeback against UTEP, and he did bring the Aggies back against UMass.

