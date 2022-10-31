What Bryan Harsin’s buyout is costing Auburn football, and when it's due to be paid

AUBURN — Bryan Harsin is no longer the leader of Auburn football, and the cost of firing the second-year coach is steep.

Harsin, who signed a six-year, $31.5-million dollar contract in 2020, is owed 70% of the remaining money left on his deal, which comes to a grand total of $15.575 million. Harsin is due a gross salary of $425,000 for each month left in 2022, and $21.4 million over the final four years of his deal. Adding those numbers together brings the total to $22.25 million.

The language of Harsin's contract stipulates that he be paid 70% of the remainder of his deal, which lands at $15.575 million.

With money owed to contracted assistant coaches, Auburn could spend more than $21 million in buyouts.

HARSIN FIRED: Bryan Harsin fired as Auburn football coach as new AD steps in

NEW ATHLETICS DIRECTOR: John Cohen resigns at Mississippi State, set to become Auburn athletics director

As for Harsin’s staff, all of the assistant coaches have a duty to mitigate and offset. Meaning they must attempt to look for another job (mitigate), and what they are owed from Auburn will be subtracted by whatever their new job pays them (offset).

There is also potential for the assistant coaches to be retained by the next coach. If the assistants are not retained, though, and do not land another job, they are due the full amount of their contracts. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding has the most lucrative deal, as he is owed $1 million per year. Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau is owed $800,000, and offensive line coach Will Friend is due $700,000.

All of the assistant coaches have deals that run through Jan. 31, 2024, except for Friend. His contract terminates Jan. 31, 2023. In total, the assistant coaches have yearly salaries that add up to $6.475 million. Subtracting Friend's contract, which expires in three months, from that brings that number down to $5.775 million.

Added to Harsin's buyout, Auburn could be on the hook for $21.35 million.

Harsin's money cannot be offset by accepting another job, and half of it is due within 30 days from the day he was relieved of his duties.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: What Bryan Harsin’s buyout is costing Auburn football, and when it's due to be paid