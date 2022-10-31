Read full article on original website
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney Wades into Michigan Congressional Race — by Endorsing Her First Democrat
Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney endorsed a Democrat for the first time on Thursday, throwing her support behind Rep. Elissa Slotkin in the race for representative of Michigan's 7th Congressional District — a race that appears to be a toss-up at this point. The Associated Press reports that Cheney will...
Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll
Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll...
KAAL-TV
Free Air Time: Minnesota Senate District 25 Candidate Ken Navitsky
(ABC 6 News) – This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Ken Navitsky is the Republican candidate...
MySanAntonio
Democrats gird for loss of Congress as voters break late to GOP
Democrats' prospects for holding on to Congress are fading a week before the U.S. election as voters focus on economic concerns rather than the rollback of abortion rights, bolstering Republicans who have made inflation a central issue in the race. Inflation is still high, and a recession seems a near-certainty....
Polls show Senate race tightening
New polls show the race for U.S. Senate between Democrat Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley tightening to within a few percentage points. Some observers now call it a toss-up, but not everyone agrees it’s actually that close. In the August primary, Murray finished 18 points ahead of...
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks out from election day, Republican House candidate JR Majewski seemed to have found a way to explain away his unsupported claims about serving in Afghanistan. At least to his most loyal supporters. "My campaign is not about my military veteran status," the first-time candidate...
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide
Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legal fight over ‘insurrection’ clause
A federal appeals court on Thursday instructed a lower court to dismiss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) lawsuit over a challenge to her candidacy based on the “insurrection” clause of the 14th Amendment, ruling that the dispute was no longer relevant. A group of voters in March...
The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm
With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Ex-Trump Official’s Taunt With An Embarrassing Reminder
The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.
The Red Wave Is Real—Here are Eight Polls That Prove It
A number of surveys shows that the GOP are heading into the midterms as the party on top having previously been behind the Dems on average.
Bennet holds lead over O'Dea in closely watched Colorado Senate race: Poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a fresh poll as he looks to survive a building red electoral wave ahead of the midterm elections. The Emerson College poll showed Bennet leading O’Dea, a construction company owner, 49% to 42%, with just...
Latest Poll After Debate Shows Dr. Oz Opening Significant Lead over Fetterman
With only about 10 days left until Election Day, the once-trailing Oz now leads Fetterman by what appears to be an increasing margin. As the day of truth rapidly approaches, The Veracity Report staff is closely monitoring polls across the nation, looking for any of those last-minute indicators that a previous underdog, is now leading the pack. This certainly appears to be one of those occurrences.
Washington Examiner
Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections
With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races
Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
Cook Report shifts 10 Biden-won House districts toward GOP
Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its ratings toward the GOP in 10 House races, all of which lie in districts President Biden carried by at least 8 points in 2020. The announcement marks the latest warning sign for Democrats that their support is declining in critical blue-state districts,...
Washington Examiner
Democratic governors have voters seeing red
With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
