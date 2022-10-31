ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Democrats hold 1 point lead on generic congressional ballot in new poll

Democrats hold a one-point advantage over Republicans in a generic congressional ballot just weeks out from the midterm elections, according to an NBC News poll released Sunday. About 47 percent of Americans back a Democrat-controlled Congress while 46 percent say they would like to see a Republican-controlled Congress, the poll...
KAAL-TV

Free Air Time: Minnesota Senate District 25 Candidate Ken Navitsky

(ABC 6 News) – This election season, ABC 6 News is giving major race candidates a chance to speak directly to you, to help you make an informed decision. We’ve offered two minutes of free air time to each major party candidate. Ken Navitsky is the Republican candidate...
MySanAntonio

Democrats gird for loss of Congress as voters break late to GOP

Democrats' prospects for holding on to Congress are fading a week before the U.S. election as voters focus on economic concerns rather than the rollback of abortion rights, bolstering Republicans who have made inflation a central issue in the race. Inflation is still high, and a recession seems a near-certainty....
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Polls show Senate race tightening

New polls show the race for U.S. Senate between Democrat Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley tightening to within a few percentage points. Some observers now call it a toss-up, but not everyone agrees it’s actually that close. In the August primary, Murray finished 18 points ahead of...
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Business Insider

A MAGA House candidate in Ohio was abandoned by the national GOP after questions about his military service. He could make it to Congress anyway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks out from election day, Republican House candidate JR Majewski seemed to have found a way to explain away his unsupported claims about serving in Afghanistan. At least to his most loyal supporters. "My campaign is not about my military veteran status," the first-time candidate...
TOLEDO, OH
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

The 4 GOP Senate Seats Dems Are Most Likely to Flip With 30 Days to Midterm

With only one month remaining until the November 8 midterm elections, the forthcoming Senate and House races remain contentious. Even in the context of the last 15 years, when midterm election cycles have been some of the most impactful, the 2022 cycle has long seemed primed to be among the most important in history. The outcomes in numerous states are expected to have significant ramifications for the remainder of President Joe Biden's first term in office and the potential integrity of the 2024 election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Veracity Report

Latest Poll After Debate Shows Dr. Oz Opening Significant Lead over Fetterman

With only about 10 days left until Election Day, the once-trailing Oz now leads Fetterman by what appears to be an increasing margin. As the day of truth rapidly approaches, The Veracity Report staff is closely monitoring polls across the nation, looking for any of those last-minute indicators that a previous underdog, is now leading the pack. This certainly appears to be one of those occurrences.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Where polls stand in key Senate races one week from midterm elections

With one week to go before Election Day, several Senate races are polling at near ties. Republicans need a net gain of just one Senate seat to win the majority in the upper chamber, and the polling averages are showing a number of tight races. All are within margins of error, and in the end, election night could be anyone's game.
ARIZONA STATE
Newsweek

Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races

Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Cook Report shifts 10 Biden-won House districts toward GOP

Nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report shifted its ratings toward the GOP in 10 House races, all of which lie in districts President Biden carried by at least 8 points in 2020. The announcement marks the latest warning sign for Democrats that their support is declining in critical blue-state districts,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic governors have voters seeing red

With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE

