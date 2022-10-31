Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
gomarquette.com
Track & Field Announces 2022-23 Indoor Schedule
MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men's and women's track & field teams have announced the 2022-23 indoor schedule. The 2022-23 season will mark the 100th season of Marquette track & field. The Golden Eagles will be sending representatives to 10 meets during the 2022-23 indoor campaign. "I'm excited about...
gomarquette.com
No. 17 Volleyball to host Georgetown and Villanova
MILWAUKEE – The No. 17 Marquette University women's volleyball team plays host to Georgetown and Villanova this weekend at the Al McGuire Center in its only meetings with the travel partners this season. The Golden Eagles welcome the Hoyas to Milwaukee for a 7 p.m. Central time match on...
gomarquette.com
Elsi Twombly Named All-BIG EAST Second Team
Marquette University women's soccer player Elsi Twombly (Appleton, WI/Kimberly HS) has been named All-BIG EAST Second Team, the conference office announced Wednesday morning. The Appleton, Wisconsin, native led the team in scoring in 2022 with 11 points and was tied for the top mark in goals (4). Twombly netted one game winner and played in all 18 matches, with 16 starting assignments. Twelve of her 19 shots were on goal and she also assisted on a trio of scores.
gomarquette.com
Evangelio Takes Third at Cal Poly Invitational
CARMEL BY THE SEA, California – The Marquette University men's golf team finished 2-under par (278-288-296—862) in the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Course to take fifth place. Starting on hole No. 4, Nicolás Evangelio started his final round strong birding four of his first five...
gomarquette.com
Leach Tied for Fifth at Cal Poly Inviational
CARMEL, California – The Marquette University men's golf team is in third place after two rounds of play in the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Course. The Golden Eagles were tied for first place as a team at 10-under par (277) after the first round of play Monday morning. MU would go on to shoot an even par (288) in round two to finish the day at 10-under par (566) going into Tuesday's final round.
gomarquette.com
#MUBB Radio & TV Coverage Returns
With the 2022-23 regular-season opener rapidly approaching on Nov. 7 against Radford at 7:30 p.m. CT, radio and television coverage of the Marquette University men's basketball team will tip off as well. The Inside Marquette Basketball television program is back this season on Bally Sports Wisconsin and is being produced...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Orioles football player recovering from injury
HARTFORD — Hartford football player Michael Turner is recovering at Children’s Hospital after suffering a “serious injury” during Friday’s WIAA playoff game against Homestead, according to a press release issued by the school district on Tuesday. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner...
discoverhometown.com
HUHS issues statement regarding injured football player
Hartford Union High School (HUHS) has issued a statement regarding a player on the school’s football team who was seriously injured during the teams Oct. 28 playoff game against Homestead. “On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 Brewers Clubhouse Sale: Up to 80% off merch, game-used memorabilia
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers Annual Clubhouse Sale is back just in time for the holidays!. The team announced the sale will take place on Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3 inside the visiting clubhouse at American Family Field. The sale features savings of up to 80% off merchandise, apparel and game-used memorabilia.
Delafield teen becomes horse show champion, fighting bias
Richie Dallen is one of the most accomplished teens in Southeast Wisconsin in a sport that gets even less coverage.
WISN
Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
Channel 3000
Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel
Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
CBS 58
Michels whips up Grafton crowd at rally stop as neck-and-neck race enters the homestretch
GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tony Evers and Tim Michels are locked in a virtual tie, according to the final Marquette Law poll of the election cycle. Both are polling at 48%. With less than a week to go before election day, both candidates are scraping for every last vote on the campaign trail.
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
New brewery called Foxtown Brewing coming to downtown Milwaukee
Foxtown Brewing, based out of Mequon, will be opening a new facility on the vacant riverfront site near St. Paul and Plankinton.
On Milwaukee
Urban spelunking: Cedarburg's Washington House Inn
For many folks arriving in historic downtown Cedarburg, the cream city brick Washington House Inn, W62N573 Washington Ave., is the first thing they see. Built in 1886 – and perhaps designed by hometown architect William Hilgen, posits current owner Jim Pape – the building is a Queen Anne beauty and one of the tallest in the Washington Avenue Historic District.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Divine Consign is back; Wisconsin’s largest consignment event
Divine Consign is Wisconsin’s largest consignment event for woman and teens and it’s back for the next 5 days! Brian Kramp is in Waukesha at a new location that’s ready to welcome women of all ages for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.
Wisconsin Law Journal
Reinhart adds 10 new attorneys
Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren has announced the addition of 10 associates who have joined the Milwaukee office. Reagan Joy and Nicholas Becher join the Intellectual Property Practice; Kyle Clark, Jordan Jozwik and Jack Brooks join the Corporate Law Practice; Robert Ernest joins the Real Estate Practice; Angela Flor Feliciano joins the Banking and Finance Law Practice; Joshua Hernandez and Xavier Prather join the Employee Benefits Practice; and Samuel Sylvan joins the Litigation Practice.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
