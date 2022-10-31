CARMEL, California – The Marquette University men's golf team is in third place after two rounds of play in the Cal Poly Invitational at The Preserve Golf Course. The Golden Eagles were tied for first place as a team at 10-under par (277) after the first round of play Monday morning. MU would go on to shoot an even par (288) in round two to finish the day at 10-under par (566) going into Tuesday's final round.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO