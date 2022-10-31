ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Badger Herald

Daroline Drowley announces campaign for president 2023

Madison, Wis. — Daroline Drowley of Madison, Wis. will run for president in the November gubernatorial race for the 2023-2027 presidential term. Yes, you read that correctly. Why wait until 2024? Daroline Drowley will be on the ballot for President of the United States this November. This premature initiative speaks to Drowley’s character — Drowley is a candidate who ALWAYS jumps the gun. Drowley is so ahead of the game that she has already filed her taxes for fiscal year 2028. That’s why she is the best choice for president in the 2022 Governor’s race.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says

MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion,  not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties.   On the bottom of Dane County’s midterm ballot, voters will be asked:  “Should Wisconsin...
DANE COUNTY, WI
theshelbyreport.com

Woodman’s Markets Launches Retail Media Portal

Janesville, Wisconsin-based Woodman’s Markets and omnichannel retail media platform Brandcrush have announced a partnership to unlock the potential of Woodman’s shopper media. Woodman’s joins other retailers by moving its bookings, management and reporting processes online to create new efficiencies. Powered by Brandcrush, Woodman’s has streamlined its retail...
JANESVILLE, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
beckerspayer.com

WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan

WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison

Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon

The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 17 hours...
PRINCETON, WI
nbc15.com

DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator

MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday.  Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement.  ...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.

OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials reported the death of an inmate Tuesday at a Marquette County corrections institution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that the inmate, 30-year-old Dana Lee Cobenais, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Oxford. Staff immediately attempted life-saving measures and...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin cancels pregame tailgate festivities over forecasted weather conditions

Wisconsin is slated to face Maryland in a B1G east west clash this Saturday. But, a storm rolling into town has put a damper on festivities. The Badgers announced on Wednesday that due to strong rain and wind predictions, the official Badgerville tailgate has been canceled for Saturday. Due to previously scheduled events at the school, it was not possible for the organizers to move the event inside.
MADISON, WI

