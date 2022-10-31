Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Badger Herald
Daroline Drowley announces campaign for president 2023
Madison, Wis. — Daroline Drowley of Madison, Wis. will run for president in the November gubernatorial race for the 2023-2027 presidential term. Yes, you read that correctly. Why wait until 2024? Daroline Drowley will be on the ballot for President of the United States this November. This premature initiative speaks to Drowley’s character — Drowley is a candidate who ALWAYS jumps the gun. Drowley is so ahead of the game that she has already filed her taxes for fiscal year 2028. That’s why she is the best choice for president in the 2022 Governor’s race.
Dane County ballot abortion question an example of ‘misleading’ advisory referendums, UW law expert says
MADISON, Wis. — One of the big topics on the ballot in this year’s election is abortion, not just in candidates’ platforms, but in a referendum question in Dane County. However, local experts said it’s deliberately misleading and a common tactic used by both parties. On the bottom of Dane County’s midterm ballot, voters will be asked: “Should Wisconsin...
theshelbyreport.com
Woodman’s Markets Launches Retail Media Portal
Janesville, Wisconsin-based Woodman’s Markets and omnichannel retail media platform Brandcrush have announced a partnership to unlock the potential of Woodman’s shopper media. Woodman’s joins other retailers by moving its bookings, management and reporting processes online to create new efficiencies. Powered by Brandcrush, Woodman’s has streamlined its retail...
news8000.com
Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement
MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
beckerspayer.com
WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan
WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
Channel 3000
Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?
On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard offers insight into inquiry from recruits about future of Badgers program
Jim Leonhard was asked if recruits are looking into the Wisconsin football program with so much uncertainty right now. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed what he said. Leonhard is 2-1 since taking over for Paul Chryst after the loss to Illinois. Wisconsin is now 4-4 heading into...
nbc15.com
An 82-year-old priest from Princeton gearing up for 86th marathon
The staff at the restaurant say they are hopeful this is a start to adding more cultural traditions. The Sun Prairie Area School District is partnering with Sunshine Place to raise awareness of student homelessness throughout November. Poll workers train to react to an active shooter situation. Updated: 17 hours...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
wortfm.org
Sheriff Kalvin Barrett Takes on Anthony Hamilton for Dane County Sheriff
Kalvin Barrett was appointed Dane County Sheriff by Governor Evers last year, after the retirement of former sheriff David Mahoney. A year and a half later, Barrett is running to keep the seat as a Democrat. Barrett began his law enforcement career with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in 2009....
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on ending cash bail claim
Ending cash bail has come up again and again in TV ads against Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes.
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
nbc15.com
Inmate death reported at federal corrections facility in Marquette Co.
OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - Federal officials reported the death of an inmate Tuesday at a Marquette County corrections institution. The Federal Bureau of Prisons stated that the inmate, 30-year-old Dana Lee Cobenais, was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. at the Federal Correctional Institution Oxford. Staff immediately attempted life-saving measures and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin cancels pregame tailgate festivities over forecasted weather conditions
Wisconsin is slated to face Maryland in a B1G east west clash this Saturday. But, a storm rolling into town has put a damper on festivities. The Badgers announced on Wednesday that due to strong rain and wind predictions, the official Badgerville tailgate has been canceled for Saturday. Due to previously scheduled events at the school, it was not possible for the organizers to move the event inside.
Comments / 0