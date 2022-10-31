Read full article on original website
Edinburg is subject of Genealogical Society meeting
Rodney Miller will explore Edinburg and the surrounding area for the period of 1820 to 1860 at the next meeting of the Fulton County Genealogical Society. Edinburg is said to be the first village in German Township. Miller’s presentation was originally scheduled for May 2022 but due to technical difficulties,...
NSCC hosting speakers from Ability Center
The NSCC Center for Lifelong Learning will host speakers from the Ability Center in Toledo, with Assistance Dogs of America and Kristi Rotroff, Director of Library Services at Northwest State Community College who has experience in raising puppies for Leader Dogs for the Blind. The Ability Center advocates for people...
FCCC preschool goes trick-or-treating
Children from the Four County Career Center Preschool went trick-or-treating for Halloween today gathering candy and goodies. Shown above, the trick-or-treaters include, from left, Oliver Berteau (Bryan); Mark Helberg (Napoleon); Reggie Bostater (Delta); Brenex Baden (Archbold); Wren Fisher (Napoleon); Charlie Rentschler (Liberty Center); Brynn Bower (Wauseon); Aubree Ferry (Napoleon); Carolyn Blue (Holgate); Clayton Bogert (Wauseon); Lawson Scarberry (Liberty Center); and Hazley Reed (Napoleon).
Funding announced for two new Fulton County roundabouts
Two Fulton County road projects were included in a round of safety grants announced by Governor Mike DeWine last week. DeWine and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks announced Friday details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state.
Sheriff announces Nov. traffic blitz
Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz. This Blitz will run from Nov. 6-20. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County and they will be looking for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.
Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring tabbed as NWOAL Player of the Year
The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league boys soccer teams as a bevy from Fulton County received high honors. Evergreen’s Tyson Woodring was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Delta’s KJ Abair and Archbold’s Stewart Rodger shared the coach of the year honors. Joining Woodring...
NWOAL reveals fall scholar athletes
At the conclusion of each sport season, principals for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League name scholar athletes from member schools. To be named to the Fall Scholar Athlete list, a student must be a Senior, must have a 3.5 accumulative grade point through six semesters of school, and must have lettered during the sports season.
