Kentucky State

Kentucky school districts face questions as construction costs rise

With their borrowing power decreasing, Kentucky school districts are looking at some hefty increases in the estimated cost of much-needed projects. A few examples: In Christian County, a new high school went from $107 million to upwards of $137 million, while another proposed high school in Woodford County initially set at about $36 million three years ago has ballooned to around double that amount.
Kentucky PSC digging into utility costs to ratepayers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Public Service Commission has opened an investigation for all jurisdictional electric utilities to review the Fuel Adjustment Clause, purchased power cost recovery, current and future fuel and power price volatility, and related cost recovery mechanisms. The action follows a Kentucky Senate resolution passed...
Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
Kentucky Recruiting Dispatchers to Provide a Lifeline to Citizens and Law Enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Nov. 3, 2022) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is currently seeking Kentuckians to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and law enforcement officers when someone calls 9-1-1. “Telecommunicators are essential to our law enforcement and are truly the bridge between our state troopers and the public.,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I encourage any Kentuckian who wants a challenging, yet rewarding career, to serve their community by applying today. Let’s work together to create a better, safer Kentucky for future generations.”
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3

WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness

KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
Lexington CDE awarded $40 million for low-income communities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) – Community Ventures, a Lexington-based Community Development Entity (CDE) has been awarded $40 million in New Market Tax Credits by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund. A nine-time recipient and the sole Kentucky-based awardee, Community Ventures was one of 107 CDEs headquartered...
Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
