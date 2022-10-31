Want a hassle-free Thanksgiving meal? Check out the top spots in NYC to order out and dine in for a terrific turkey, steak, or even a vegan meal—or skip straight to dessert. Thanksgiving is a time to be with family and celebrate all the things for which we’re thankful. And if you want to be thankful for not having to cook for all that family, then you’ve come to the right place. The spots below will help you get a full course meal on the table with little to no prep on your part (don’t worry, we won’t tell!). You can even skip the post-feast dishes and dine-in for an extra-special Thanksgiving dinner. And don’t forget to leave room for dessert! Whatever you decide—take out or dine in—New York City has the best places to serve you up something divine on Thanksgiving Day in 2022.

