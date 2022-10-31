ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Bradley all-MVC center talks about his knee injury as the Braves rework starting lineup

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
PEORIA — Rienk Mast knew he had a significant knee injury right away as he went through a one-on-one defensive drill during a Bradley men's basketball practice last week.

"My right foot slid out and I felt my knee snap," said Mast, the Braves' starting center and a Missouri Valley Conference preseason first-team pick. "When I had my ACL tear (at age 17) I felt the tear and knew right away that was a serious one."

The news was better for Mast and the Braves on Monday, when the school announced that his knee injury was officially diagnosed as an MCL sprain.

That will keep him out 4-8 weeks and trigger a change in the starting lineup when the Braves host Illinois Wesleyan in an exhibition game 7 p.m. Wednesday in Carver Arena. The regular season starts Monday, Nov. 7 with a 7 p.m. tilt in Carver Arena against Wisconsin-Parkside.

How he handles a knee injury

Mast, meanwhile, has been through knee recovery before. His ACL tear was in his left knee while playing as a teenager in Europe.

MCL knee injuries are graded 1-3. A Grade 3 MCL is a tear that usually requires surgery and would likely have put Mast out for the season.

Grade 1 sprains take 1-3 weeks to heal, and Grade 2 sprains 4-6 weeks. It seems Mast's injury is likely somewhere between a Grade 2 and 3. Which is why, on Friday, he was gathering more information.

"I want to talk to my doctor back home (in the Netherlands)," Mast said Friday. "There's some MCL stuff going on, but the good news was being able to put weight on it when I walked off. So, we'll know more soon."

The answers were in place Monday: No surgery, 4-8 weeks projected recovery time. He was injured on Oct. 24. The long end of that recovery time would put his return somewhere around Dec. 19. That means he could miss the two early Valley conference games against Northern Iowa and Missouri State, but return in time when the full conference schedule picks up in late December.

"I'm going to try to give my fellow big men all the support I can," Mast said. "Help them build confidence. I'll use my experience to help them in any way I can."

Who starts now?

"I'm experienced here at BU with these injuries," Bradley coach Brian Wardle quipped. "We've had something significant every year, it seems like. I was hoping we'd have just one injury-free season.

"Not happening."

Instead, Wardle had to revise his starting lineup. Initially, the team was planning to start Zek Montgomery this season and bring a 1-2 punch off the bench in Ja'Shon Henry and Ville Tahvanainen.

In the wake of Mast's injury, Wardle had a starting lineup on the floor that included guards Duke Deen and Connor Hickman, with forward Malevy Leons, and Henry joining the lineup at forward and 6-foot-9 junior forward Darius Hannah joining at center.

"We'll be a little undersized at the 5, but Darius presents problems for teams," Wardle said. "He's strong and athletic and quick. We have some depth to lean on."

And that could mean a lineup that is fluid depending on matchups and how guys earn roles internally.

Behind Hannah are 6-9, 230-pound junior Connor Linke and 6-9, 235-pound junior newcomer Goanar Biliew.

Plus, Henry is versatile enough — and physical enough — to play there if needed.

"I think I've played every role in the book during my career," Henry said, grinning. "It sucks to see Rienk go down with an injury. I know the offense and the defense, and I know Coach will put us in the right places."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

Journal Star

Journal Star

