BUSINESS BRIEF: Farmers National Bank welcomes branch manager Shane Scarbrough

Shane Scarbrough is the new branch manager for Farmers National Bank's West High office in Orrville, 1320 W. High St.

Scarbrough joins the team with more than 15 years of experience in financial services, retail banking, customer service and branch management. Before joining Farmers, Scarbrough served as a business risk specialist for a regional bank.

“Shane brings the experience, work ethic and customer service we look for in a successful branch manager. He is well-prepared to deliver personal and professional service to every client,” said Amber Wallace, EVP, chief retail and marketing officer.

Scarbrough is a graduate of the University of Akron Wayne College, with a bachelor of science degree in business management and organizational supervision. He is active in his community serving as board president for the Orrville Public Library and the Orrville Historical Society.

To learn more about Farmers, visit farmersbankgroup.com.