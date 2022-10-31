Wayne County Agricultural Society releases election results

The results of the Wayne County Agricultural Society elections held Saturday are Tanya Marty (126 votes), Trent Hershey (122), Jim Borton (115), Joe Gress (101), Zach Donley (91), Scott Maibach (67) and Ann Mumaw (63).

Each of these seven individuals were elected to serve a three-year term on the Wayne County Fair Board.

The Wayne County Agricultural Society thanks Don Reichert, who announced his retirement after 24 years of service, and Carl Redick, who announced his retirement after 21 years of service.