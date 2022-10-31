ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

Wayne County Agricultural Society releases election results

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAPmn_0itOGhKT00

The results of the Wayne County Agricultural Society elections held Saturday are Tanya Marty (126 votes), Trent Hershey (122), Jim Borton (115), Joe Gress (101), Zach Donley (91), Scott Maibach (67) and Ann Mumaw (63).

Each of these seven individuals were elected to serve a three-year term on the Wayne County Fair Board.

The Wayne County Agricultural Society thanks Don Reichert, who announced his retirement after 24 years of service, and Carl Redick, who announced his retirement after 21 years of service.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy