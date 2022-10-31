Read full article on original website
Bonnie Watt
4d ago
Seems that too many demorats want one thing one time and then the opposite the next. Get a grip. How about the DA of Dallas County, who could have written a letter to the parole board before the hearing. What about you Anchia...where was your letter? Where were the victim's letters? Anyone can write to the parole board and say that a convict should not be released everytime they are to appear before the parole board. Just more talking heads without an iota of knowledge about how to work the system to attempt to keep convicts locked up longer. Then there's those who want parole boards to try and lower the prison populations.
dallasexpress.com
Clay Jenkins Allegedly Abused Office to Influence Police Reports
Clay Jenkins was accused of exploiting his position as Dallas County Judge to facilitate taking over the law firm of a dead colleague, according to court documents recently reviewed by The Dallas Express. In 2016, well-known personal injury attorney Brian “The Strong Arm” Loncar died of a cocaine overdose shortly...
Dallas officials identify chase suspects who brought baby along for the ride, affidavits say
DALLAS — The man who led Dallas law enforcement on a chase Thursday with a baby in his car is the father of the baby, and he took off when police approached him about the stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving, according to arrest warrant affidavits. The baby, an...
dallasexpress.com
Taking a Deep Dive Into Willis’ District 13 Crime
As previously reported in The Dallas Express, runaway crime has hung the mantle of Crime Boss of the Month around the neck of Councilmember Gay Donnell Willis, with non-stop, month-after-month increases in crime, making District 13 a hotbed of lawlessness. Willis’ Dallas Express Crime Score for September was largely driven...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
fox4news.com
Man killed by Fort Worth police in Parker County identified
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the gunman killed by Fort Worth police Tuesday in Parker County. Raymundo Duran II, 30, had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence. The Fort Worth Police Department’s fugitive unit and the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force...
Kait 8
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
DALLAS (KTVT) - On Wednesday, Dallas police released video of the deadly chaos and violence that erupted inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center last month. A gunman shot and killed two health care workers. Authorities call it capital murder. Suspect Nestor Hernandez, seen in surveillance video, entered the labor and delivery...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
fox4news.com
Suspects facing numerous charges for wild chase through Dallas with baby on board
DALLAS - It was the most bizarre chase in recent times, with suspects running from police with a baby on board. Video was released Friday of Marvin Guevara being booked into the Dallas County Jail. He has been charged with six offenses from Thursday’s chase. He was the driver...
dallasexpress.com
Race for Local County Judge Continues
The race for county judge continues in Tarrant County in an election that will have a huge impact on the region’s political future. Tarrant County currently stands as the last large county in Texas under Republican leadership. Republican Tim O’Hare is challenged by Democrat Deborah Peoples for the county’s...
Suspects arrested after Dallas County chase involving vehicle swap, baby in car seat
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.
Baylor Hospital emergency room worker attacked with knife
A man wielding a knife threatened a worker in the emergency room of Baylor Scott and White’s downtown hospital, Monday according to sources and confirmed by the hospital.
police1.com
Bystanders sue for emotional injury after witnessing police shooting
The appellate court held the law was sufficiently clear and that the officer "should have known he could not use deadly force on an unarmed man in a parked car.”. This article was featured in Lexipol's Xiphos newsletter, a monthly legal-focused law enforcement newsletter authored by Ken Wallentine. Subscriptions are free for public safety officers, educators and public attorneys. Subscribe here!
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
Police say woman died by suicide during Dallas SWAT stand-off
A woman is dead and a man is in a Dallas hospital following a SWAT standoff Wednesday. Police were called about gunshots at a Motel 6 on Market Center Boulevard. They were told a woman had shot a man inside one of the rooms.
fox4news.com
Dallas police release video of deadly shootout with suspect
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video on Wednesday of a deadly shootout with a man they said fired shots at officers as they approached him. What happens right before two officers fired 15 shots is hard to make out. But the video clearly depicts the chaos in the moments after shots were fired.
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
wbap.com
Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing
(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Doctor in Spiked IV Case Asks Judge to Release Him From Jail
The doctor accused of poisoning patients by spiking their IV bags at a Dallas surgery center asked a judge on Wednesday to release him from jail pending his trial. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz has been in custody since Sept. 19 when a judge agreed with prosecutors who argued Ortiz was a flight risk and a danger to the community.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREDERICKS, ANNMARIE DANIELLE; W/F; POB: ALBUQUERQUE NM; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/HOME...
The Hollywood Gossip
Inmate ESCAPES From Josh Duggar's Prison, Sparks Terror Among Residents of Small Texas Town
When Josh Duggar was transferred to Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute back in June, his victims and their families breathed a sigh of relief. But the the latest news out of Seagoville has prompted fears that even prison walls aren’t enough to protect society from its very worst offenders. According...
