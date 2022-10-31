DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested, and a baby is safe after a wild chase through Dallas County Thursday afternoon, officials said. Police said the chase started along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike near Rockwall. The chase made its way through Rockwall and into the Dallas area. The Rockwall County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WFAA that the vehicle, a dark blue Dodge Charger, was stolen.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO