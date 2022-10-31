Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Jaylen Brown Posts Cryptic Instagram Story About Ime Udoka Joining Nets
Shockwaves were sent across the NBA on Tuesday afternoon with Ime Udoka reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. It will be a very unceremonious exit from the Celtics for Udoka, who guided the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance last season during his first year at the helm. Udoka was serving a team-issued, season-long suspension for violation of Celtics organization policies. Udoka reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a female staffer and used “crude language” toward the individual.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams
During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as a restricted free agent pending a team qualifying offer. Williams,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Issues An Apology Following Suspension
Kyrie Irving has issued an apology for posting a documentary with antisemitic conspiracy theories to his social media pages. On Thursday (November 3), the NBA point-guard took to Instagram with a photo of a blacked out square to address his controversial week. “While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” he began the post.
Celtics Fans Will LOVE This Video Of Tacko Fall Dominating In China
Tacko Fall took his talents to China this summer, and it appears things are going well for the former Boston Celtics fan favorite. The official Twitter account for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Tuesday tweeted a video of Fall absolutely dominating overseas. The 7-foot-6 center has been playing for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of the Chinese Basketball Association, where he’s evidently been using his size, skill and NBA experience to overpower opponents.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Reacts To Steve Nash Firing
Kevin Durant seemingly switched up after wanting Nash fired just two months ago. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have not been very good this season. Last night, the team ended up losing to the Chicago Bulls, and now, they are 2-6 on the season. This is a very poor start and it has only been made worse by the exit of Steve Nash.
hotnewhiphop.com
JJ Redick Explains How Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving Have Gone Too Far
JJ Redick had another spirited segment on “First Take” today. If you have been paying attention to the Brooklyn Nets, you would know that they are an absolute disaster, and it is all because of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. These two have been a mess for the team as their demands have ultimately gutted what used to be a solid roster.
Bruins Injuries: Discouraging Jeremy Swayman, Derek Forbort Updates
The Bruins are on a torrid stretch to begin the season but were delivered two big blows Tuesday night. Boston made the improbable comeback and beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime at PPG Paints Arena, but it didn’t come without cost. Derek Forbort registered just 5:03 of ice time...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Brooklyn Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Over Antisemitic Movie Tweet
The star point guard will be suspended without pay. The Brooklyn Nets have decided to suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games following his controversial, antisemitic tweet. The team announced their decision on Thursday, saying that the star guard is “currently unfit to be associated” with the Brooklyn franchise.
