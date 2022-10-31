ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One of Marvel’s most notorious horror outings receives full restoration for free viewing on Halloween

By Liam McEneaney
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years

One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel

When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
hypebeast.com

'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Receives US Theatrical Release Date

Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has received a theatrical release date. According to reports, Fathom Events will be releasing the slasher horror film in hundreds of theaters in the United States for a one-day event on February 15, 2023. Blood and Honey will also be screened in the United Kingdom by Altitude, in Mexico by Cinemex and in Canada by Cineplex; other territories are also working on theatrical releases.
wegotthiscovered.com

Keke Palmer’s Halloween costume proves she needs to be the MCU’s Rogue

In case you had any doubts over who should be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Rogue, Keke Palmer has nullified all of them with her incredible Halloween costume. Star of Jordan Peele’s Nope made headlines during the promotional tour over her desire to play Anna LaBeau in the forthcoming X-Men live-action reboot in the MCU, with rumors making their way straight to Palmer. The 29-year-old actress gave a tongue-in-cheek answer to the rumors earlier in October, and has given fuel with her incredible Halloween costume.
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie

Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
Variety

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For

When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
ComicBook

My Hero Academia: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Heroic Mirko Cosplay

Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime and other pop culture juggernauts with many cool ways in the past, but her latest makeover for Halloween had seen her go full hero with a cool take on My Hero Academia's Rabbit Hero Mirko! The multiple award winning artist is not only huge with fans for her music, but has broken through to whole new levels with her participation in Saturday Night Live, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and more. Now it seems like she is perfectly fit for any live-action adaptation for My Hero Academia with her take on one of its biggest heroes!
wegotthiscovered.com

The biggest battle facing the Avengers isn’t Kang, but who deserves to be named first in the credits

The death of Tony Stark and departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a gap at the head of the table for the Avengers, and in more ways than one. The longtime Iron Man took top billing in the first four assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so there’s a huge void for the lucky A-lister who gets their name put first in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
Louder

Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory horror movie that's had audiences puking, has now officially been submitted for Oscar consideration

The horror sequel that's had people puking, fainting and getting ambulances called has been submitted to the Oscars!. It's been the most talked about horror movie of 2022, and now Terrifier 2, the ultra-gory slasher sequel that's had audiences puking, fainting and getting ambulances called - and that's done insane numbers at the box office - is being submitted for the world's most prestigious film awards.
wegotthiscovered.com

After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

A franchise-killing fantasy detested by its own creator sets out on a streaming odyssey

The 2010s saw almost every YA literary series adapted for the big screen, and an alarming number of them failed to make it past the first hurdle after bombing spectacularly at the box office. By the admittedly low standards of the time, then, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and sequel Sea of Monsters combining to earn almost $430 million at the box office was a minor triumph.
ComicBook

Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.

