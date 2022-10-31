LSU Shreveport’s Noel Memorial Library has been awarded the LOUIS Library of the Year Award, which recognizes a LOUIS member library that demonstrates excellence in at least one of the following areas: service to their community; creativity and innovation in developing specific community programs or a dramatic increase in library usage; leadership in creating programs that can be emulated by other libraries. LOUIS is a consortium of public and private college and university libraries in the state of Louisiana. This partnership was formed in 1992 by the library deans and directors at these institutions, in order to create a cost-effective collaboration among the institutions for the procurement of library technology and resources.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO