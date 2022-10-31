Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
KTBS
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
KTBS
Caddo Schools works to recruit more teachers
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Public Schools is working hard to recruit teachers to join its team. Several opportunities are being provided, starting with high school students. Four Caddo Parish high schools have educator rising courses that offer dual enrollment. High school students get a chance to experience the classroom and get a taste of teaching. At the end of the year those students get honor cords, and a signing day, like athletes.
Is SPD’s Pension Fund Doomed? Secretary Blames Mayor For Issues
The Secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board, Bill Wilson, told KEEL News Thursday morning that the City of Shreveport has not contributed required funds into the Police Pension fund for the last 4 years, during the Perkins term in the mayor's office. Wilson claims the city is negligent...
KTBS
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
Read All of the Names of Early Voters in Caddo Parish
Early voting is a wrap across Louisiana and now we wait for election day on Tuesday, November 8. The polls open on that day at 6am and close at 8pm. The numbers from the Secretary of State's Office show nearly 18,000 people voted early or by mail in Caddo Parish.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
bossierpress.com
LSU Shreveport’s Noel Memorial Library Named Library of the Year
LSU Shreveport’s Noel Memorial Library has been awarded the LOUIS Library of the Year Award, which recognizes a LOUIS member library that demonstrates excellence in at least one of the following areas: service to their community; creativity and innovation in developing specific community programs or a dramatic increase in library usage; leadership in creating programs that can be emulated by other libraries. LOUIS is a consortium of public and private college and university libraries in the state of Louisiana. This partnership was formed in 1992 by the library deans and directors at these institutions, in order to create a cost-effective collaboration among the institutions for the procurement of library technology and resources.
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: I-20 westbound near LA 782 (Industrial Dr)
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, November 2nd and Thursday, November 3, 2022, the right (outside) lane on I-20 westbound from just east of the LA 782 (Industrial Drive) interchange to the LA 72 (Old Minden Rd) overpass in Bossier Parish will be closed.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
ktalnews.com
Candidate Profile: Frustration with current conditions pushed Antonio Washington to run for Council Dist. G
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Antonio Washington says he has been frustrated with the current condition of District G in Shreveport, so he decided to run for city council. Washington, who owns a trucking company, says Shreveport has great potential. “In District G, we have good communities. We have small...
KSLA
Shreveport man dead after dump truck wreck
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
Louisiana Ballot Cheat Sheet for the 2022 Midterms
Campaigns are kicking into high gear as we are now less than a week away from election day 2022. Mid-term election on a national level, a possible new mayor for Shreveport, as well as council-members, school board members, constitutional amendments, as well as parish-wide propositions are all on the ballot for Tuesday.
Shreveport Economic Developer Allegedly Fired in Retaliation
Drew Mouton, Shreveport's Director of Economic Development was notified last Friday that his employment with the City of Shreveport was terminated due to allegations made against him. Mouton's attorney, Allison Jones issued the following statement concerning Mouton's firing:. “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter...
KTBS
Tree giveaway scheduled Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. -Free trees. That's right, on Friday Shreveport Green, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation will give away 500 trees on a first-come, first-serve basis. A similar tree giveaway in March was a hit, with a long line of people lined up to snatch up every available tree within 45 minutes.
KTBS
Severe storms forecast Friday evening and night
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Friday and Friday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours are possible. Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of...
Popular I-20 and I-220 Bossier Exit Ramps Scheduled For Closures
It would appear that we are nearing the end of the construction of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange in Bossier City. However, before the project can be declared complete and open to the public, all the final details must be complete. To do those things, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development must make the following closures before the new interchange can be opened to the public.
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Benefit for Bossier Firefighter’s wife battling cancer
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Fire Department is hoping on Thursday, November 3, you can help them help one of their own whose wife is in the middle of another fight with cancer. The department will come together at a fish fry at the Fire Department...
Comments / 1