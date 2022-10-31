Read full article on original website
Related
KXRO.com
Washington GET Prepaid Tuition Program opens for new enrollment year
Washington’s Guaranteed Education Tuition (GET) program opened Tuesday, November 1 for a new enrollment period, providing families an opportunity to start saving for future college and career training costs while their children are young. The 2022-2023 enrollment period runs through May 31, 2023 and provides an opportunity to prepay...
KXRO.com
Community Health Plan of Washington provides $250,000 to support equal access to care; KWA receives $10,000
The Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) announced a $250,000 donation for community-based organizations serving marginalized people across Washington. This includes an organization with Aberdeen ties. The Advancing Equity Fund, now in its third year, aids community-based organizations providing care and support systems for people from communities of color, Indigenous...
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Comments / 0