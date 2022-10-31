Read full article on original website
Bossier City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Bossier City. The Southwood High School football team will have a game with Airline High School on November 04, 2022, 16:45:00. The Benton High School football team will have a game with Parkway High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
High school football: (Updated) Kickoffs for four Friday games involving parish teams moved up
The kickoffs for four games Friday involving parish teams have been moved up because of possible inclement weather. Parkway (7-2, 4-2) faces Benton (6-3, 5-1) at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, Airline (6-3, 6-0) hosts Southwood (0-9, 0-6) at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, and Haughton (5-4, 3-3) plays Captain Shreve (4-5, 1-5) at Lee Hedges Stadium. All three kick off at 6 p.m.
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
$14M bid submitted for heavily traveled north DeSoto road project
STONEWALL, La. – The obstacle course that’s also known as state Highway 3276 in north DeSoto Parish is finally scheduled for a major overhaul. A project to mill, patch and overlay and add new drainage the highway was among 11 projects statewide to be bid Friday. The price tag: $14.3 million.
Shreveport man dies in Madison Parish crash
On November 3, 2022, just after 9 AM, Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving one vehicle that occurred on Interstate 20 at Hwy 577.
Coushatta, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mansfield High School football team will have a game with Red River High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Dump truck hits overpass, killing Caddo man
WAVERLY, La. — A Shreveport man died when his dump truck ran off the interstate and struck an overpass, according to Louisiana State Police. Killed was 48-year-old Frederick Russell. The wreck occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 on Interstate 20 at Louisiana Highway 577 at the Madison...
Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
Severe storms forecast Friday evening and night
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is an Enhanced Risk of severe storms for late Friday and Friday night according to the Storm Prediction Center. Gusty winds, tornadoes, hail and heavy downpours are possible. Water Vapor imagery shows the parent storm responsible for this forecast was over the western US as of...
Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove complete perfect district runs; Haughton coach Walker goes out a winner
The Greenacres Mustangs and Elm Grove Eagles wrapped up district championships Tuesday, and longtime Haughton Head Coach Darin Walker went out a winner. Greenacres defeated Elm Grove 28-6 in an eighth-grade game at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Mustangs finished 7-0 overall and 5-0 in district. Elm Grove...
A field 50 years in the making: Green Oaks proposes new football stadium
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – At Green Oaks High School, an on-campus football stadium is a dream 50 years in the making. Louisiana State Representative Cedric Glover is one of many Green Oaks alumni who would love to see the stadium come to fruition. “It’s been something that’s been talked...
Shreveport Police Pension Fund Board says City of Shreveport owes it $1.3 million
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
LSU Shreveport’s Noel Memorial Library Named Library of the Year
LSU Shreveport’s Noel Memorial Library has been awarded the LOUIS Library of the Year Award, which recognizes a LOUIS member library that demonstrates excellence in at least one of the following areas: service to their community; creativity and innovation in developing specific community programs or a dramatic increase in library usage; leadership in creating programs that can be emulated by other libraries. LOUIS is a consortium of public and private college and university libraries in the state of Louisiana. This partnership was formed in 1992 by the library deans and directors at these institutions, in order to create a cost-effective collaboration among the institutions for the procurement of library technology and resources.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
Shreveport Sees Two Afternoon Shootings in One Day
Shreveport Police are investigating 2 shootings that has left 2 people injured. This first call came into dispatch on Wednesday (11/2/22) around 3:58 p.m. from the 200 block of Mayfair Street, which is located in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male was suffering from gunshot wounds to the body. He has been transported to Ochsner Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His injuries are considered as serious and possible life-threatening injuries.
The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event in Bossier
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission (LBC) reimplemented its popular saddle identification program earlier this year. The next microchipping event is planned for Thursday, November 17, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at the Viking Drive Substation located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City, La.
Are You Allowed to Keep a Rooster Within Shreveport City Limits?
Over the last several years, it's become quite popular to keep chickens for their eggs, but are you allowed to have a rooster if you live within Shreveport city limits? The reason why I ask is that the question came up on the Shreveport Reddit page recently. Apparently, someone in...
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A judge has signed a temporary restraining order that prohibits Hustler Hollywood from opening its doors this week and that immediately closes a Cindie’s and a Cindie’s lingerie store. The action comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the City of Shreveport...
