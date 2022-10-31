Powerball jackpot hits $1B. What time is the next drawing in Arizona? Everything to know

Update: The next Powerball jackpot drawing is Nov. 2 . Here's everything you need to know .

No winner has emerged from Saturday night's Powerball draw. That means people seeking to win the lottery have another opportunity to win big.

The winning Powerball numbers announced on Oct. 29 were 19-31-40-46-57-23.

Since no one has matched all six numbers to win the Powerball since Aug. 3, the jackpot pool has been steadily increasing. As of Oct. 31, it's at $1 billion with a cash option of an estimated $497.3 million.

This is the second time the jackpot has crossed the billion-dollar threshold in the lottery's 30-year history. Here's what you need to know if you want a chance at becoming America's next millionaire.

When is the next Powerball drawing in Arizona?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Oct. 31.

Drawings for the Powerball are done three times per week at about 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

What is the Powerball jackpot amount?

The pool for Monday's draw has grown to an estimated $1 billion, with a cash option of $497.3 million after taxes.

How to watch the winning Powerball results live in Arizona

You can watch the live drawing at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on the Powerball website or you can watch it on your local TV station.

What time do they stop selling Powerball tickets?

You can buy a ticket for the Powerball up until 6:59 p.m. Arizona time on draw nights, from the second Sunday in March to the first Saturday in November. That changes to 7:59 p.m. Arizona time on draw nights from the first Sunday in November through the second Saturday in March.

This is due to daylight saving time , which other states participating in the Powerball observe, unlike Arizona.

How much does a Powerball ticket cost?

Each ticket costs $2 to enter the drawing. If you add the Power Play option for an additional $1 you can win up to 5x the amount of your non-jackpot winnings.

Can I buy a Powerball ticket online?

This depends on where you live. Check your local lottery office in order to make sure.

In Arizona, the state lottery does not offer online purchases. You will need to go to an authorized dealer.

