McFarland volleyball eliminated in sectional semifinal against Edgewood

The McFarland volleyball team nearly completed a comeback against Edgewood in an attempt to keep its season alive on Thursday, October 27.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth set, McFarland had to erase a 7-1 deficit. After a timeout, the Spartans were able to extend the match by winning the fourth set 25-20.

However, Edgewood got a 15-13 win in the fifth-set tiebreaker to defeat the Spartans (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13) at Edgewood High School in the sectional semifinal.

“As competitors, losing always hurts and it never gets easier, but as coaches we were extremely proud of the effort our girls put forth,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We could have easily shrank in the moment, and lost by a lot in set four to a big Edgewood team, but our girls didn’t let that happen. They rose to the occasion and played their hearts out.”

Junior outside hitter Ainsley Pennekamp led the Spartans with 16 kills, while recording 17 digs. Senior middle blocker Gwen Crull had 12 kills and four blocks.

Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios recorded 34 digs, while junior setter Ava Dean recorded 42 assists and had 21 digs. Junior outside hitter Taylor Faust served eight aces.

McFarland finishes the year with a record of 33-6. The seniors who will graduate from the roster are Gwen Crull, Maggie Paulios, Behla Smith and Molly Waerzeggers.

“This was such a special team with incredible grit,” said Moriarty. “As coaches, we were privileged to coach them this season.”