The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO