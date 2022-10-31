Read full article on original website
KXRO.com
Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport
Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia wins $9M grant for marine port improvements
The Port of Olympia was awarded a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project by the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. “The federal government’s funding for port infrastructure projects across the country demonstrates how critical ports are to the economy and to our communities,” commented Port...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
The Suburban Times
Multiple agencies execute Nisqually River rescue
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A team from Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Directorate of Emergency Services, Gray Army Airfield Air Traffic Control Tower and the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade were recognized Oct. 27 as the JBLM Team of the Month for their collaborative effort to rescue two persons from the Nisqually River in August.
Chronicle
Yard Birds Tenants Evicted, Building’s Future Uncertain
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly cited Garet Russo as the owner of Yard Birds. Yard Birds has officially closed. Tenants who had been renting storage space and operating businesses have been given until midnight on Nov. 30 to vacate the building. “Effective Dec. 1, 2022 at...
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Parent upset with appointment of felon as Olympia School Board Member
An Olympia School Board move to appoint an outspoken anti-police activist and convicted criminal to fill a vacancy on the board caught many South Puget Sound-area parents by surprise, one mother told The Dori Monson Show Wednesday. But now, parent Alesha Perkins told Dori’s listeners, the grassroots startup OSD Rescue...
Everett Herald rescinds legislative endorsement after discovering ‘misrepresentations’
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The editorial board of the Everett Herald newspaper rescinded the endorsement of a state legislative candidate after the paper said it found “serious misrepresentations” in the candidate’s work history. Tuesday the board changed the paper’s endorsement from Democratic candidate Clyde Shavers, to current...
KXRO.com
“Kurt Cobain Bridge” to North Aberdeen replacement fully funded at $23.1 Million
The City of Aberdeen has announced that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has selected the Young Street Bridge, formally known as the North Aberdeen Bridge, to receive federal funds under the Federal Local Bridge Program. The city stated that the bridge was originally constructed in 1956 across the...
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for West Central Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Chronicle
Man Killed in Wreck on Thurston County Highway Has Been Identified
A 30-year-old man who was killed in a Yelm Highway car wreck on Oct. 26 has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. Andrew B. Miller of Yelm died about 6:30 a.m. near Yelm Highway and Johnson Road Southeast, Sheriff's Office officials said following the wreck. The cause of...
Chronicle
Murder Charge Dropped in Grays Harbor County Death
The second-degree murder charge filed following a death in Westport last week was dropped by the state on Friday based on further evidence. Steven D. Bunch, 58, was released pending further investigation, announced Undersheriff Brad Johansson of the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office in a news release. The investigation into the domestic violence assault and death of a 35-year-old man in Westport, at the Hammond RV Park on Oct. 24, will continue, the news release said.
Flood advisories in effect for several western Washington counties
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rainfall over the weekend prompted flood advisories for parts of western Washington Monday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flash Flood Watch for the west slopes of the north central Cascades and passes near the Bolt Creek Fire burn scar in Snohomish and King counties until Monday evening. The burn scar is near US 2, and the watch includes the city of Darrington.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Airlifted After Sunday Morning Wreck in Mason County
A 69-year-old Olympia man was injured in a wreck in Mason County early Sunday morning and airlifted to a Seattle hospital, according to Washington State Patrol. About 12:10 a.m. Sunday, the Olympia man was driving south on State Route 3, approaching Johns Prairie Road. Meanwhile, a 31-year-old Belfair man and a 10-year-old boy were stopped in their vehicle at eastbound Johns Prairie Road at SR3.
thejoltnews.com
Construction along Olympia's State Avenue next week
Olympia is warning motorists and community members of upcoming traffic disruptions along State Avenue from Pear to Chestnut Streets starting Monday, November 7. According to the city’s press release, State Avenue will be undergoing safety improvements as part of the city’s street improvement project. Motorists and residents are...
KXRO.com
Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend
The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington. Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between...
Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree
South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
