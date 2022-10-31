ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

BPCC TO UNVEIL NEW VETERANS MONUMENT ON NOV. 11

Bossier Parish Community College will pay tribute to our nation’s greatest heroes during a special Veterans Day ceremony Friday, November 11th, at 11am at its Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street in Bossier City. The event will include a guest speaker and the unveiling of a new veterans monument in the outdoor commons area behind the John R. McConathy Administration Building. The public is invited to attend.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event in Bossier

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission (LBC) reimplemented its popular saddle identification program earlier this year. The next microchipping event is planned for Thursday, November 17, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at the Viking Drive Substation located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City, La.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe storms late Friday & then a pleasant weekend

Severe storms late Friday & then a pleasant weekend. Severe storms late Friday & then a pleasant weekend. Thomas proposes holistic approach to deal with crime …. Long-time art therapist Rebecca Thomas says she's running for the District C seat on Shreveport's City Council because, she feels, new ideas are needed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Commissioner Taliaferro aiming to win seat on Shreveport City Council

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — After serving in the military, with the Shreveport Police Department, and on the Caddo Parish Commission, Jim Taliaferro is looking for a new challenge, the day-to-day operations of Shreveport governance. “I want to affect the process,” Taliaferro said. “I want to affect the process which...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport owes police and firefighter pensions millions of dollars

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement. This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained

The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. On Thursday, Nov. 3, officials with Fort Polk confirmed the victim is Logan Greer. SWEPCO awards grant to 3 Caddo schools for cyber curriculums.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rescue founder requests mandatory spay, neuter law in Webster

MINDEN, La. -- The founder of the LaMa Animal Rescue, Michelle Lewis, presented the idea of passing a mandatory spay and neuter law to the Webster Parish Police Jury yesterday at their monthly meeting. This idea was met with contrasting opinions from a couple of the jury members. After Lewis...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

KSLA News 12 brings home three Emmy Awards

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 took home three trophies from the 2022 Mid-America Emmy Awards in St. Louis, Missouri. The station was nominated for nine total awards and was the only station in the ArkLaTex to be nominated or win in any category. Evening Anchor Doug Warner...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shreveport Files Suit to Fight Adult Oriented Businesses

A Caddo District Court Judge has signed a temporary restraining order stopping the Hustler Hollywood retail store from opening on Financial Plaza in west Shreveport later this month. But this order also includes the 2 Cindies stores that operate in the city. One is on Shreveport Barksdale Highway and the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date

I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
SHREVEPORT, LA

