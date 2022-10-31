ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

KCBY

Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Empire Boat Ramp Repairs, Nov. 1

The City of Coos Bay will be replacing the dock floats at the Empire Boat Ramp. The ramp will be closed to perform this work. Please expect the Empire boat ramp to be closed on Thursday, November 3rd, and Friday, November 4th, 2022. This project is being partially funded by the Oregon State Marine Board and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Grant Programs. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
COOS BAY, OR
beachconnection.net

Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County

(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
SEAL ROCK, OR
KCBY

Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
BANDON, OR
KVAL

Vacant house catches fire in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — Early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., Coos Bay Firefighters dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay for a reported house fire. When fire officials arrived on scene, they found a vacant house with heavy fire throughout the structure. Officials...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY ABOVE 1,500 FEET IN CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon through 11:00 a.m. Saturday for central Douglas County and eastern Coos County, above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Nov. 2

A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded just off of Curry County Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Pistol River.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
ROSEBURG, OR
kptv.com

Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week. On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

SORA Promotes Brittsan, Nov. 4

Robert Brittsan has been promoted to Executive Assistant at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport at North Bend. Brittsan has served as an assistant to Executive Director Theresa Cook for nearly a decade and has been responsible for grant writing, overseeing the District’s finances, office administration, communications and human resources. His duties will now reportedly include budgeting, lease management, project management as well as other airport operations duties. The district also promoted Crystal Lyon to finance, Amos Vorster to office manager and Matt Perkins to administrative assistant.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK

A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
ROSEBURG, OR

