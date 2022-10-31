Read full article on original website
KCBY
Free portable stoves aimed at reducing forest fires in Coos County
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
KCBY
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
oregontoday.net
Empire Boat Ramp Repairs, Nov. 1
The City of Coos Bay will be replacing the dock floats at the Empire Boat Ramp. The ramp will be closed to perform this work. Please expect the Empire boat ramp to be closed on Thursday, November 3rd, and Friday, November 4th, 2022. This project is being partially funded by the Oregon State Marine Board and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Grant Programs. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator, Greg Hamblet, at (541) 269-1181 ext. 2201 or email: ghamblet@coosbay.org. Thank you.
kezi.com
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast
Marine experts seek public's help in reporting stranding sea turtles off Oregon Coast. In the last month, three Olive Ridley sea turtles were found stranded on Oregon beaches. This includes in Clatsop, Newport and Coos Bay.
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
beachconnection.net
Deceptively Simple Oregon Coast Beach Spots: Bandon, Seal Rock, Lane County
(Oregon Coast) – Beaches aren't always what they seem at first glance. They can be deceptively simple, looking at first like there's not a lot to them: it's simply a pretty spot. Sometimes, they're not just a pretty face. There's something fairly complex going on here, and some areas really pack the layers beneath the surface. (Above: Bandon at night - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Suspect sought after cow found shot in southern Oregon field
Oregon State Police are investigating after a Douglas County resident reported their cow was shot and killed Monday evening.
KCBY
Small M3.5 earthquake shakes off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 3.5 earthquake shook off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported just before 3 a.m. PDT about 121 miles west of Bandon, Oregon. The quake was pretty shallow, with a depth of only 10 kilometers...
KVAL
Vacant house catches fire in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., Coos Bay Firefighters dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay for a reported house fire. When fire officials arrived on scene, they found a vacant house with heavy fire throughout the structure. Officials...
KCBY
Oregon State Police ask for public assistance with a cow shot in a field
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance in finding more information about a bovine that was shot in a field in Douglas County. Police say on October 31, around 11:00 p.m., OSP was alerted by a landowner that a cow was shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek.
KCBY
Hundreds of acres at site of former lumber mill up for auction in Gardiner
GARDINER, Ore. — Hundreds of acres are up for auction in Gardiner, and potential buyers have just a few weeks left to place their bids. 440 acres sits nearly unused in Gardiner with a rail line, warehouses, shop buildings, dams, and water rights. Industrial Harbor USA, LLC, managed by...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY ABOVE 1,500 FEET IN CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon through 11:00 a.m. Saturday for central Douglas County and eastern Coos County, above 1,500 feet. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Nov. 2
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded just off of Curry County Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Pistol River.
kezi.com
Three injured in Roseburg crash on Halloween
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Three people are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Halloween night, the Roseburg Fire Department reported. According to the RFD, the crash happened at about 6:25 p.m. on October 31 in the area of Diamond Lake Boulevard and Fowler Street. Firefighters said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and suggested that slick conditions due to rainfall may have contributed to the collision. RFD said one person needed to be extracted from a vehicle, and three were taken to the hospital including a pregnant woman and a small child.
kptv.com
Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week. On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.
oregontoday.net
Douglas Co. SO Reports Scam, Nov. 3
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – It makes its rounds every few months. The phone rings, it is answered and the person on the other end of the telephone identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed jury duty, failed to pay some fines, or they have a warrant for their arrest. Eventually, the caller states it can be cleared up by paying fees or fines in the form of Western Union, pre-loaded debit cards or gift cards. HANG UP! IT IS A SCAM! The Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls from members of the community reporting they have received such calls from people claiming to be Lt. Brad O’Dell or other names of employees with the Sheriff’s Office. It is critically important for our community to be aware of these tactics and to share them with their friends and family members, especially those who may be vulnerable to falling victim to the scams, such as the elderly members of the community. A sample of the scam phone call can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/yde96686. “It is important for retailers to inform their staff members about the scam and to ask them to be watchful for people who may be making the transactions in relation to the scam”, said the actual Lt. Brad O’Dell. Posting information about these scam tactics at cash registers or check-out points may also be helpful. Law Enforcement will not call people to let them know they have a warrant, rather they will make personal contact. If you believe you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471.
oregontoday.net
SORA Promotes Brittsan, Nov. 4
Robert Brittsan has been promoted to Executive Assistant at Southwest Oregon Regional Airport at North Bend. Brittsan has served as an assistant to Executive Director Theresa Cook for nearly a decade and has been responsible for grant writing, overseeing the District’s finances, office administration, communications and human resources. His duties will now reportedly include budgeting, lease management, project management as well as other airport operations duties. The district also promoted Crystal Lyon to finance, Amos Vorster to office manager and Matt Perkins to administrative assistant.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING THREE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Myrtle Creek man was taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle wreck on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 6:30 p.m. the man was eastbound on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard when a female driver turned left from Diamond Lake onto Northeast Fowler Street, in front of the first vehicle. The woman said she did not see the other vehicle, due to the rain. A third driver was waiting on Fowler to turn onto Diamond Lake and her vehicle was hit by the second vehicle after the initial accident.
KCBY
South Umpqua School District's superintendent resigns; will continue on in new role
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The superintendent of the South Umpqua School District has resigned and will continue in the district as the director of student achievement, the district announced in a news release. The South Umpqua School District's board voted to approve Superintendent Kate McLaughlin’s resignation as superintendent on...
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
