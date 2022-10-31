ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan’s Gemon Green decides if he’ll press charges for Michigan State tunnel attack, report says

The Michigan-Michigan State game is over, but the legal drama between the schools is just beginning, thanks to the post-game tunnel attack. Michigan player Germon Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night.
New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

