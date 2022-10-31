Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Children coat drive in Springfield
CHICAGO (WICS) — Winter is coming, and people need coats. If you need a child's coat, one in a million will be holding its annual coat drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The coats are free for anyone in need. “When they get these coats, it’s...
foxillinois.com
Noodles & Company returning to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Noodles & Company is coming back to Springfield in November. Officials say the restaurant is opening on November 16. Noodles & Company has been closed since August 4. The restaurant will still be located on the south side of the White Oak Mall. Noodles &...
foxillinois.com
Dinosaurs stomp into Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Dinosaur fans have a chance to see their favorite prehistoric animals starting Friday. This weekend only, November 4 through November 6, Jurassic Quest will have its herd of photorealistic dinosaurs at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences...
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield hosting annual Veterans Day parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs is inviting the Springfield community to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 10th Annual Veterans Day Parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. on November 11, at 11th street, and go down Capitol Ave. to the Capitol...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville Police accepting applications for Kids, Cops and Christmas program
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The Taylorville Police Benevolent and Protection Association is now accepting applications for families to participate in the annual Kids, Cops, and Christmas Program. The event is open to children under 13, living in Christian County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. To sign up for the event,...
foxillinois.com
Rochester man selected to Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS) — A Rochester man was selected to join the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) announced today that David Risley, 70, of Rochester is a 2022 honoree in the community service category. “Throughout his career as a prosecuting attorney, David Risley...
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County, Helping Hands team up for a new shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sangamon County and Helping Hands of Springfield are teaming up to provide emergency and transitional shelter services to people who need shelter. They are working on a proposal that would provide emergency and transitional shelter and day services all under one roof. The proposal would...
foxillinois.com
Final ride for Hunter Lee Drew draws family, friends and motorcyclists
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday was the celebration of life and final ride for the three-year-old central Illinois boy who was killed last month. Hunter Lee Drew died on Oct. 20 in Macoupin County. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged in connection with his death. Family, friends, and motorcyclists gave...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Fire Department recruiting next class of firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Fire Department is showing off all it has to offer in order to bring more firefighters on board. In-person open houses will be hosted at local fire stations over the next few Saturdays. Those interested in a possible career with the department will...
foxillinois.com
New Lincoln letter on display at ALPLM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A new display is coming to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Libray and Museum (ALPLM). Starting on Tuesday, the ALPLM will display a letter written by Lincoln in 1843, that no one has seen before. The letter is about his political frustration, he felt his support...
foxillinois.com
District 186 investing fake social media accounts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Public Schools District 186 is investigating fake social media accounts created to impersonate a school faculty member. Officials are reminding parents and students that creating fake social media accounts will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary action and possible police involvement. District...
foxillinois.com
City of Springfield approves of land banks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The city of Springfield has a new tool in its belt to keep track of properties that the city owns. At Tuesday's city council meeting, the alderman unanimously approved the creation of a land bank. The city will use that land bank to manage city-owned...
foxillinois.com
Pana High, Junior High on lockdown after note found
PANA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Pana Police Department late Wednesday night released new details in to a threatening note discovered earlier in the day in a bathroom stall at Pana High School that prompted a lockdown at the high school and the junior high next door. The note...
foxillinois.com
City council approves Poplar Place renovations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Poplar Place renovation is a go. On Tuesday at the Springfield City Council meeting, the alderman approved spending money to help renovate the neighborhood. After a delay at the last city council meeting over a missing labor agreement, Springfield alderman unanimously approved the use...
foxillinois.com
Chatham construction worker struck in hit-and-run
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — A Chatham construction worker was hit by a car, which then took off, while the man was working on Tuesday, according to the Urbana Police Department, UPD. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Police said the driver, who they later identified as Nicholas Azer, 31,...
foxillinois.com
Curbside branch pick-up begins November 7
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield's next curbside branch pick-up will begin November 7 in the Northwest Quadrant. This is the fourth pick-up of 2022. Branches must be placed curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7. Week of November 7. Northwest Quadrant – the area north of South Grand...
foxillinois.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
foxillinois.com
Illinois ranked 5th in nation for AP exam takers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education annouced on Thursday that Illinois ranked fifth in the nation for the number of students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams during the 2021-22 school year. Officials say Illinois saw a 7.2% jump in AP exam takers in 2022 compared...
foxillinois.com
Man seriously injured in Flashback Lounge parking lot shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man was seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Decatur. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2239 E. Wood, Flashback Lounge. As Decatur Police Officers arrived on the scene, a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital. Witnesses said the...
Comments / 0