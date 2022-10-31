ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 9 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule .

The Cardinals are a 2.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cardinals are -140 on the moneyline in the game.

The Seahawks are +115.

The over/under for the game is set at 49.5 points.

NFL Week 9 odds :

The Seahawks are coming off a 27-13 win against the New York Giants.

The Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 34-26.

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVHnj_0itOCjx500

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals in Week 6 in Seattle, 19-9.

The NFL Week 9 game is scheduled to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

