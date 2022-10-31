ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?

Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Manchin votes early in Fairmont, denounces recent violence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin cast an early ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Fairmont Tuesday while early voting efforts continued across the state. Manchin wasted no time in addressing recent politically-related violent attacks in video remarks he made outside the J. Harper Meredith Building, Marion County’s early voting location.
FAIRMONT, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements

For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Wetzel County BOE calls for special session

UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
COLORADO STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out

The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy