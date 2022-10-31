Read full article on original website
What is Amendment 4 on the West Virginia ballot?
Early voting is underway now in communities throughout West Virginia. One of the issues voters are considering is whether or not to the West Virginia Legislature should have a say in education rules and policies. Amendment 4 is officially called the Education Accountability Amendment.
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: West Virginians to decide on business property tax exemptions
(The Center Square) – When West Virginians stop casting ballots Tuesday, they will determine whether state lawmakers will have the authority to exempt certain business property from local taxation. Amendment 2, which has become the most contentious initiative on the statewide ballot, would amend the constitution to grant lawmakers...
wajr.com
Mountaineer Autism Project awarded $50K from Appalachian Regional Commission POWER Initiative
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Autism Project (MAP)has received a $50,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to quantify the number of people qualified in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and develop a plan to grow that workforce. “Our coal-impacted communities are a vital part of Appalachia’s 13 states...
Here’s how West Virginia Amendment 2 could start a complex battle over tax policy
While there are four proposed amendments to the West Virginia constitution on voters’ ballots this year, one in particular has dominated state politics for months: Amendment Two, also known as the “Property Tax Modernization Amendment.”. Public disagreements between Republican leaders in the state Legislature (who support the amendment)...
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia voters weigh in with their top Election 2022 issues
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From driving past a gas station with staggering prices to shopping in a grocery store where everything costs more, it’s no surprise that when you talk with voters that the top priorities are pocket book issues. “The economy is number one,” said one voter....
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
Metro News
Manchin votes early in Fairmont, denounces recent violence
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin cast an early ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Fairmont Tuesday while early voting efforts continued across the state. Manchin wasted no time in addressing recent politically-related violent attacks in video remarks he made outside the J. Harper Meredith Building, Marion County’s early voting location.
West Virginia Governor hints at a new business coming to Hancock County
During his Wednesday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice hinted that a new business might be making its way to Hancock County. When asked about the business, Gov. Justice said the business could end up in downtown Weirton. Gov. Justice said he probably gave up too much information but that the Ohio River is […]
wajr.com
Morgantown councilors approve move away from Roberts Rules and make key board appointments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown City Council moved forward on a proposal to move Roberts Rules of Orders for meeting to guidelines, advanced major recreational improvements and made seven appointments to the Special Committee on Community Policing and Citizen Review Board. City Manager Kim Haws explained the purpose of disbanding...
Daily Athenaeum
Students will be charged housing fee for breaking first-year requirements
For years, West Virginia University has enforced a requirement for first-year students to live on campus with few exceptions. However, starting next fall, students who do not abide by the policy may see an extra charge on their bill. Beginning in fall 2023, first-year students and first-year transfer students who...
WTRF
Wetzel County BOE calls for special session
UPDATE: Wetzel County Superintendent Tammy Wells released the following statement to 7News. “Last evening, the Board met in executive session with members of the administration to review a recent event involving several students at a New Martinsville-area school. That event became the subject of numerous social media posts over the past week. The Board took no action and did not deliberate towards any decision relating to those events. The meeting was purely informational. Under 20 U.S.C. 1232g, the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and West Virginia Board of Education Policy 4350, the Board and the administration are prohibited by law from making any public statements about the students involved or any personally-identifiable information about those students. As superintendent, I can assure the public that both state and local policies were followed in investigating and processing this matter. As always, the administration and the Board remain focused on the task of providing a safe and supportive school environment for every student, every day.”
West Virginia holds largest diabetes increase since 2011
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The number of Americans living with diabetes is on the rise, especially in the state of West Virginia. This month of November is National Diabetes Month and to help bring awareness, QuoteWizard compiled data on the increased costs of insulin, the number of diabetics in each state, and the average diabetic […]
wvpublic.org
Allegations Of Abuse Surface In State-Run Facilities, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, people with disabilities are being abused in state-run facilities, and lawmakers want answers from the state health department. Amelia Knisely has the story. Also, in this show, Mercer County leaders have repurposed 23 acres of woodland once used for forestry research into a recreational area....
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out
The federal government pumped $330 million into child care in West Virginia during the pandemic. 6,200 kids will lose child care funding on Nov. 1 as parents, teachers and operators worry about making ends meet and some consider leaving the workforce. ‘I feel hopeless’: Thousands of West Virginia essential workers will lose child care subsidies as federal pandemic relief runs out appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia singing principal named one of America’s best educators with $25,000 award
When Madison Elementary’s principal, Andrea Trio, walks through the halls singing with her students, it’s more than a performance – it’s a way to use music and other social-emotional behavioral tools to calm her young Cougars. And today, Principal Trio’s creative efforts as a leader in her school and community earned her the Award of […]
West Virginia town will see likely see water, sewer & garbage bills increase
MCMECHEN, W.Va. (WTRF) McMechen City Clerk John Sarcopski says it all started with a perfect storm of events—no pun intended—in 2017 when a sudden storm left McMechen with major flooding. After that, the city applied for—and got–$2.2 million in FEMA grants, but had to give the money back when FEMA changed its policy. Now city […]
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
wvpublic.org
A Terrifying Tale And Challenging Water Regulations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a spooky tale kicks off Halloween in the Mountain State. Author and playwright Dan Kehde, who runs the Contemporary Youth Arts Company Theater in Charleston, shared a scary story – it’s up to you to figure out if it’s true or not.
woay.com
Manchin encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance during Affordable Care Act open enrollment period
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) encourages West Virginians to apply for health insurance coverage during the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Open Enrollment Period that will continue until January 15. Open Enrollment kicked off yesterday and residents that enroll or change their coverage by December 15...
