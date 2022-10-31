Read full article on original website
Martha Lee Bomberger
Martha Lee Bomberger, Emporia, Kansas, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Flint Hills Care Center at the age of 81. Martha Lee Spradlin was born July 4, 1941 in Safford, Arizona, the daughter of Earl Ray and Marjorie (Kaiser) Spradlin. She married Dale Bomberger in 1960, they divorced in 1973, he died in 1991 in Atchison, Kansas. Martha spent her life with LeRoy Ziegler in Nortonville, Kansas from 1975 until his death in 2008. She is survived by her daughters, Anita Louise VanFossen and Rose Marie Vantuyl, both of Emporia, Kansas; sons, Gerald Lee Bomberger, Dekalb, Missouri and Dale Wayne Bomberger, address unavailable; sisters, Mary Cook, Wathena, Kansas, Betty Stancil, Dearborn, Missouri, Rozella Mathis, Nortonville, Kansas; grandchildren, Michael Vantuyl, Mathew Vantuyl, Vanessa Vantuyl, A.J. VanFossen, Sabri VanFossen, Shane Bomberger, Brandy Berry, Mark Decker, Dorothy Baker, Shawna Bomberger, Tiffany Legrand, Joshua Bomberger; great-grandchildren, Andres Chavez, Jaxson Woodruff, Luke Vantuyl, and Leah Vantuyl. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Michael Bruce Bomberger.
Sandra Sue Riggle
Hargis and Joseph Hargis. will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made thru: www.
Lois May Hittel Morris
Lois May Hittel Morris, 77, of Emporia Kansas (formally of Leavenworth, KS) died November 2, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, Kansas. Lois was born May 21, 1945 in Midland, Michigan, daughter of George T. Hittel and Freda A. (Langworthy) Hittel. Lois was in the Women’s Army Corp / Army Military Police. She was honorably discharged on June 1, 1976. She graduated in 1966 from Michigan State with a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration and graduated in 1993 from University of Kansas with a Masters in Social Work. Lois worked as a social worker at the VA hospital in Leavenworth, KS until she retired in 2007.
Wayne Everett Luginsland
At 1:38 PM on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. surrounded by family in Waverly, Kansas. Born on March. 24, 1942, at Newman Hospital in Emporia, he was the. eldest son to Paul and Treva Luginsland, and was followed. by his younger brother, Richard (Sherre, Kansas City, MO). Wayne...
Lady Hornets battle 16th ranked Oklahoma in final exhibition game
Emporia State led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter before falling 90-67 at No. 16 Oklahoma on Thursday night in Norman, Okla. The Sooners scored the first six points of the game and led 10-6 with 4:19 left in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets then went on an 11-0 run to take a 17-10 lead with 57 seconds left in the quarter. Tre'Zure Jobe scored the first five points of the run and Faith Paramore hit a pair of three-pointers to end the run. OU would score the final five points of the period as ESU led 17-15 after ten minutes.
A short drive from Saturday snow
Would you rather have spring-like thunderstorms, or the first winter-like snow?. Both are possible in the eastern half of Kansas by Saturday morning. But the Emporia area will be on the spring side.
CareArc welcomes two new providers to Emporia, Eureka clinics
CareArc announced the addition of two new practitioners to its Emporia and Eureka clinics. Peggy Fell joins the Emporia clinic as an advanced practice provider. Fell received her Master of Science in Nursing from Washburn University in Topeka. She has worked at Cotton O’Neil Internal Medicine for the past six years, which saw her making routine visits to local nursing homes for health encounters for residents who had difficulty leaving the facilities. She also has primary care experience at Emporia State University in the Student Health Center.
No felony charges coming in EHS hazing incident
No felony charges will be filed against members of the Emporia High School football team who were involved in an alleged hazing incident at the high school this year, County Attorney Marc Goodman said Friday. The announcement comes after nearly four months of investigation after some members of the football...
Chase County comes back to top South Sumner in regional round
CALDWELL — Chase County High School took one step closer to a state title Thursday night, defeating the South Sumner Outlaws, 56-38, in a state regional game that was closer than its score. Just before kickoff, the PA announcer bellowed, “In Caldwell, Kansas, we play football!” He must have...
No. 13 K-State flying high ahead of big game vs. No. 24 Texas
Kansas State is coming off a historic victory. Now it's time to prove that it was not a fluke. The Wildcats, ranked No. 13 in the first College Football Playoff poll, defeated then-No. 9 Oklahoma State 48-0 last Saturday, the largest shutout ever over a top-10 team by a team lower in the rankings. It was the Wildcats' first victory over the Cowboys in Chris Klieman's four years as head coach.
National Teachers Hall of Fame auction opens online Monday
The 31st annual National Teachers Hall of Fame auction goes live with online bidding Monday, while the live auction event is set for Nov. 17. Funds are raised for the NTHF Class of 2023 induction activities. The online format of the auction is available at http://go.charityauctionstoday.com/bid/654 and features items separate from items sold during the live radio auction. Bidding for the online items starts 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and concludes at noon Monday, Nov. 21.
Marshalls announces Thanksgiving week opening, but...
If you believe the internet, the date appears set for a big retail day in Emporia. “New store opening on November 20, 2022 from 8am to 8pm!” declares the website of Marshalls on its “store locator” page.
CodeRED notifications come to city of Emporia
Emporia residents have a new option to receive city notifications, according to city communications manager Christine Johnson. Johnson told the Emporia City Commission that the CodeRED Mass Notification System will allow the city of Emporia to send notifications by text, email, and automated phone call to any residents who sign up for the service via text message or the city website.
Van Gundy selected for National 911 program
Lyon County Emergency Communications Center director Roxanne Van Gundy has been selected for Class 14 of the Certified Public Safety Executive program through the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO). According to a written release from LCECC, the CPE program is highly competitive. Van Gundy was selected from a pool...
CrossWinds announces $750,000 grant award, purchase of Earl Center
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has announced the purchase of the Earl Center, located at 1601 State St., from Emporia State University, and the receipt of a large grant from the Sunderland Foundation. According to a written release, the purchase "completes a major objective of the agency’s ongoing “Breaking Stigma, Breaking...
Turner, Jones named state winners for Heisman High School Scholarship
Madison High School’s Bryson Turner and Lebo High School’s Brooklyn Jones have been named state winners for the Heisman High School Scholarship this week. The Heisman High School Scholarship program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.
Emporia State soccer gearing up for MIAA semifinals
The second-seeded Emporia State soccer team is going on the road to Warrensburg, Mo. for the semifinal (and potential) final round of the MIAA Tournament this weekend. That should sound familiar because it happened last year.
Emporia football ready for quarterfinals challenge against Blue Valley Southwest
The Emporia High School football team is feeling pretty confident after its 83-64 victory over Highland Park last week, and rightfully so. But that game is in the past, and the Spartans are looking ahead to their next challenge against Blue Valley Southwest, a game that was moved to tonight due to forecasted rain on Friday.
UPDATE: Crashes with injuries in rain on Turnpike
A pair of crashes on a rainy Kansas Turnpike in Chase County have left at least two people injured. The most recent was reported shortly before noon Friday in the northbound lanes, about four miles north of the Matfield Green rest area. There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
Small risk for severe storms from potentially big rain
The chances for severe weather in Emporia increased Thursday morning, but not much. The Storm Prediction Center widened the area with a level-one “marginal” risk Thursday evening to include practically all of Lyon County. The same risk continues for Friday morning.
