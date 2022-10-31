Even superhero cynics remain head over heels for a different kind of costumed crimefighting classic

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel
When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
wegotthiscovered.com
Curious streamers exhume the dreadful final horror from a genre icon that was outlawed by a monarchy
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
wegotthiscovered.com
A supernatural cult classic inexcusably allowed to bomb at the box office is rightfully resurrected on streaming
The mid-1990s tend to be glossed over entirely when discussing the career of Peter Jackson, so much so that you’d be forgiven for thinking he segued straight from low budget gorefests straight into The Lord of the Rings trilogy. That most definitely wasn’t the case, and it was 1996’s The Frighteners that gave him his first taste of not just the Hollywood studio system, but effects-heavy escapades.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus is celebrating the 30th anniversary of a beloved Christmas classic in the best possible way
Disney Plus just unveiled its full schedule for the incoming holiday season, and in among the festive titles we knew to expect — such as Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses sequel series—the Mouse House’s streaming service revealed a little extra surprise that will no doubt make the Christmas of hardcore fans of a certain beloved movie that is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ producer warns you’d better not hold your breath waiting for that Disney Plus spinoff series
When Ryan Coogler was revealed to have signed a first-look development deal with the Disney empire and its many offshoots, the exciting news emerged that a Black Panther spinoff series focusing on Danai Gurira’s Okoye was on the filmmaker’s to-do list. That was all the way back in...
wegotthiscovered.com
After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle
Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie
Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds blown as ‘Andor’ fans realize how they recognize the show’s most chilling character
Andor has the most chilling portrayal of the Empire ever seen in Star Wars. All too often, the Imperials are portrayed as egotistical bumbling villains the heroes can run rings around, but here they’re scarily competent and cruel in ways we hadn’t imagined we’d ever see in this franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Much like every other fandom, ‘The Witcher’ stans are united in their hatred of the same person
Some fans of The Witcher seem to have united in their antipathy toward one of the creative minds behind the popular Netflix series. Redditor Hotspriest shared their opinion on the matter in r/TheWitcher subreddit in a post titled, “When the one thing the entire fandom can agree on is how much they don’t like you.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed
The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing
We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
wegotthiscovered.com
An astonishingly unforgettable war epic heads deep behind enemy lines on streaming
Every single motion picture has been conceived and created with the intention of being an unforgettable experience, but it’s a status that very few have ever managed to attain. There are some things that will never leave your memory once you’ve seen them, though, and the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan fits the bill and then some.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts
One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cherished blockbuster that’s a lot less popular than anyone cares to remember soars on streaming
For audiences of a certain generation, Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster fantasy Hook holds a very special place in their hearts, one from which it will never be dislodged. And yet, the 1991 favorite isn’t quite as universally-beloved as you might think. In fact, the retelling of the Peter Pan...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’
J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Coven of Chaos’ role will be hard-pressed to beat her first Marvel villain
To the delight of Evil Hag enthusiasts everywhere, Aubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’ll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as fan-favorite wicked witch Agatha Harkness. The news is exciting, not just because it brings two Parks & Recreation alumni together, but because it marks Plaza’s long-awaited debut in the MCU. But, let’s not forget that this isn’t her first gig in a Marvel production.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ petition demanding the showrunners get fired so Henry Cavill can return gathers serious momentum
Henry Cavill has been referred to by his co-stars as an encyclopedia of The Witcher lore, and the actor never exactly hid the fact that he wasn’t just a massive fan of the source material, but so committed to the cause that he’d love nothing more than to stick around for an entire seven-season arc as Geralt of Rivia.
Comments / 0