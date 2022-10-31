ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Even superhero cynics remain head over heels for a different kind of costumed crimefighting classic

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years

One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘M3GAN’ just received its content rating, and horror lovers are ready to throw in the towel

When it comes to horror, most fans know what they want. They want to be scared out of their skin, be it psychological terror, gore and blood, jump scares, or slow burns that mess with your mind. What they don’t want is something “safe” and with the much-anticipated horror movie, M3GAN‘s recent rating, some are already beginning to lose interest.
wegotthiscovered.com

A supernatural cult classic inexcusably allowed to bomb at the box office is rightfully resurrected on streaming

The mid-1990s tend to be glossed over entirely when discussing the career of Peter Jackson, so much so that you’d be forgiven for thinking he segued straight from low budget gorefests straight into The Lord of the Rings trilogy. That most definitely wasn’t the case, and it was 1996’s The Frighteners that gave him his first taste of not just the Hollywood studio system, but effects-heavy escapades.
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus is celebrating the 30th anniversary of a beloved Christmas classic in the best possible way

Disney Plus just unveiled its full schedule for the incoming holiday season, and in among the festive titles we knew to expect — such as Marvel’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses sequel series—the Mouse House’s streaming service revealed a little extra surprise that will no doubt make the Christmas of hardcore fans of a certain beloved movie that is celebrating a milestone birthday this year.
wegotthiscovered.com

After 6 years of absence, Rihanna fans are already turning on her following Johnny Depp debacle

Rihanna‘s decision to include Johnny Depp in the upcoming Savage x Fenty lingerie show has led to a backlash among her fans, just days after her return to music. The reaction to the announcement has been scathing, to say the least. When her fans learned that Rihanna allegedly personally requested Depp to participate in the show, they took to social media to call out the “Diamonds” star for enabling a problematic celebrity.
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie

Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
wegotthiscovered.com

Millie Bobby Brown teases her ‘unheard of’ leading role in $200 million Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

Netflix might be canceling fan favorite shows left, right, and center (with Fate: The Winx Saga becoming the latest casualty), while also infuriating fans of established shows by replacing Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia with Liam Hemsworth beginning with season 4 of The Witcher, but the platform isn’t going to give up on mega budget blockbusters packed with star power – and they don’t come much more epic than Joe and Anthony Russo’s The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com

Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed

The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chadwick Boseman refused to read original script of ‘Wakanda Forever’ before tragic passing

We’re just over a week away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gracing cinemas all over the world. Teed up as a poignant, triumphant conclusion to Phase Four and one of Marvel Studios’ most heartfelt projects ever, Ryan Coogler‘s emotional rollercoaster of a sequel will undoubtedly be one of the high points for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history.
wegotthiscovered.com

An astonishingly unforgettable war epic heads deep behind enemy lines on streaming

Every single motion picture has been conceived and created with the intention of being an unforgettable experience, but it’s a status that very few have ever managed to attain. There are some things that will never leave your memory once you’ve seen them, though, and the opening scene of Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan fits the bill and then some.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Netflix cancels a fantasy favorite and we examine Middle-earth’s fate after ‘The Lord of the Rings’

J.R.R. Tolkien’s works take his readers on an incredible journey, one that concludes at the end of The Return of the King — or so many people think. The story of Middle-earth doesn’t actually end after Frodo destroys the Ring and Aragorn is crowned king. Long after the established events pass, another vital piece of Lord of the Rings lore is destined to bring about the end times of this wondrous world.
wegotthiscovered.com

Aubrey Plaza’s ‘Coven of Chaos’ role will be hard-pressed to beat her first Marvel villain

To the delight of Evil Hag enthusiasts everywhere, Aubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the upcoming WandaVision spinoff that’ll see Kathryn Hahn reprise her role as fan-favorite wicked witch Agatha Harkness. The news is exciting, not just because it brings two Parks & Recreation alumni together, but because it marks Plaza’s long-awaited debut in the MCU. But, let’s not forget that this isn’t her first gig in a Marvel production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy