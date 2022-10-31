ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

3 Phoenix hospital staffers injured after being held hostage by patients

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Two women and one man who work at a Phoenix hospital were injured Monday morning after three patients refused to let the employees leave, Phoenix police said.

At around 9 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a fight at a hospital near 24th and Van Buren streets. There, police said they found and arrested three adult men who were patients at the hospital and were preventing staff from leaving.

The three staff members received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Police were actively investigating the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 Phoenix hospital staffers injured after being held hostage by patients

Comments / 9

River Girl
3d ago

Like being a hospital staff member is not hard enough..Covid, now being held hostage? We should be kissing their feet

Reply
5
Phnxbyrd
3d ago

So three mental patients take hostages at a mental hospital and they are going to jail? Shouldn't there be locked and secure rooms in a mental hospital? What's mental is arresting mental patients and throwing them into the prison system instead of a mental hospital.

Reply
3
 

