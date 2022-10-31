9 Expensive Bottles of Champagne Worth Splurging on

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

There are so many occasions that call for a Champagne toast. And let’s be real — we’d be happy to say “cheers to that” even if we were clinking flutes full of cheap apple juice. But we’re extra happy to raise our glasses when they’re filled with high-end Champagne.

In a pinch, low-cost bubbly is sure to do the trick. But if you have a major occasion coming up, you might want to splurge and get something fancy to delight your taste buds.

Here is a selection of our favorite bottles of Champagne that are actually worth their high-ticket price. We used Wine.com as our source for pricing. If the price is a factor, consider these clever ways to make extra money to help pay for the finer things in life

Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle No. 23

Laurent-Perrier is a Champagne known for its distinctive freshness and the crispness of its bubbly. It has roots that date back to 1812 and today sells its bottles in more than 160 countries around the world.

A bottle of Grand Siècle No. 23 — a non-vintage variety that has received rave reviews for its dense taste — will set you back about $600. If you’re looking to celebrate with spirits, you might want to make a big splash, despite the price.

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label is the flagship Champagne of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, a Champagne house that dates back to the 1700s.

Today, Veuve Clicquot is owned by Louis Vuitton, which helps perpetuate its status as a luxury brand. The Yellow Label Champagne is known for its subtle fruity aromas. It’ll run you around $70 per bottle. Not the most expensive option on this list by any means, which makes it great for a graduation or bachelorette.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010

Dom Pérignon is one of the most famous names in luxury Champagnes. It is special because if there’s a weak year for grapes, the company will skip production. This makes Dom Pérignon a vintage champagne.

Dom Pérignon has been mentioned in many popular songs from Taylor Swift to Billy Joel. At around $899, it has a price tag to match the reputation. This is definitely one for a very special occasion. It carries hints of vanilla, cream, and some fruit flavors.

Moët and Chandon Impérial Brut

Moët and Chandon, which you might know as simply Moët, calls itself the “world’s most beloved Champagne house.” It is the largest Champagne house on the planet. In operation since the 1700s, Moët has what they known as their “unique savoir-faire,” which they attribute to their slow transition from vine to cellar.

The Impérial Brut is the company’s staple offering, and at $60 a bottle, it’s an affordable bottle that is still distinctively high-end. Reviewers report a sweet dessert-like finish with citrus hints.

Its accessible price point means that it’s feasible to use in a situation where you’d want to buy several bottles for a large group of people. This means it could be a good fit for wedding items worth splurging on.

Louis Roederer Cristal Brut 2013

Louis Roederer made a name for itself back in the 1800s for growing its own grapes. At the time, it was common for Champagne houses to buy their grapes, and grapes themselves were seen as a low-value endeavor.

Today, however, the investment has paid off. The Champagne house operates 240 hectares, where they continue to use high-quality ingredients to make high-quality products.

Want to taste this quality yourself? That’ll set you back about $750 for the 2013 distillation. Rumor has it that it has an aroma of golden delicious apples.

Philipponnat Clos des Goisses 2010

Champagne Philipponnat is a Champagne house that’s been around since 1910, although the company’s namesake has been in the Champagne area since the 1500s, when they supplied wine to Louis XIV’s household.

The 2010 Clos des Goisses is known for being full-bodied, highly textured, slightly acidic, and rare. That’s probably why it retails for around $350.

Louis Roederer Cristal Rosé

Another offering from Louis Roederer on this list, this Cristal Rosé is made from a blend of pinot noir and chardonnay (55% and 45%, respectively). One-fifth of its wine is matured in oak, giving it a delightfully aromatic taste, although it is not described as full-bodied.

Its 2013 distillation carries a price tag of about $750. Steep, yes, but something that you might be willing to pay if you’re in the mood for splurging on alcohol. Experts say this bottle tastes crisply acidic with a rich honey flavor.

Pro tip: If $750 for a bottle of bubbly is out of reach, then maybe it's time to consider these easy ways to boost your bank account.

Ruinart Brut Rosé

This is another option for rosé lovers out there, and anyone whose idea of splurging isn’t emptying their entire bank account. It retails for just under $60.

Highly rated online by those who drink it, this bottle of rosé carries fruity notes and a subtle layer of mousse. This non-vintage bottle is also known for being dry and sophisticated.

Delamotte Brut

Champagne Delamotte was founded in 1760 in Champagne, where it has been growing its distinctive chardonnay grapes ever since.

Retailing in the $60 range, the Delamotte Brut champagne is an accessible entry into the world of high-end bubbly, and one that is great for any important summer event. This champagne is known for being light and elegant, with more than a little bit of sweetness.

Bottom line

You don’t have to be the world’s foremost Champagne expert to impress your guests at a big event. Instead, you can easily impress by doing some research and purchasing a high-end bottle of wine.

Make sure you also learn some Champagne terms to go along with your presentation of the bottle. At the very least, come prepared to explain the difference between a Champagne and a sparkling wine. (Hint: One is from a specific region of France and one is not.) Don’t forget to use a rewards credit card when shopping for a high-end Champagne to help offset some of the costs.