Columbus Dispatch high school sports newsletter: Stakes increase as playoffs advance

The calendar has turned to November, and the best of the best remain alive. Saturday was what our ThisWeek sports staff often calls “district final Saturday” for good reason.

District championships were decided in boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball. Two field hockey teams, Thomas Worthington and Watterson, won regional championships and returned to the familiar trappings of the state tournament.

The field for the cross country state meet Saturday at Fortress Obetz has been decided.

On Sunday, the water polo state championship trophies returned to, or stayed in, in central Ohio.

And, of course, we are on to the second week of the football playoffs.

Here’s a look at the news of the week:

Soccer: Dublin Jerome and New Albany carry a special distinction into the Division I regional tournament, given that both their boys and girls teams won district titles Saturday. Grandview Heights’ boys and girls pulled off the same feat in Division III.

New Albany’s girls earned a particularly memorable win at Whitehall. The Eagles made state for the first time last year but have been ravaged this season by injuries, something that continued Saturday as they lost three starters — including one to a broken leg — but still pulled off a 3-2 overtime upset of Dublin Coffman.

Your other regional qualifiers are the Hilliard Davidson and Olentangy Liberty boys and Olentangy Berlin and Olentangy Orange girls in Division I, Bexley and Columbus Academy’s boys and the girls teams from Fairfield Union and Granville in Division II and Worthington Christian’s boys in Division III.

Regional semifinals begin tonight.

Football: First-round matchups largely went according to plan Friday, but we also saw the inevitable upset here and there.

Among the more notable wins were 11th-seeded Hilliard Davidson knocking off sixth-seeded and high-powered Grove City 17-7. The Wildcats had the Dawgs’ number, allowing a combined 10 points in two wins this year. Otherwise, Grove City averaged more than 32 points per game.

Per Tim Stried of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, home teams went 178-46 in the first round, including a perfect 28-0 mark from top seeds and 82-2 from the combined first through third seeds. Ninth and 10th seeds combined to go 31-25.

Get all your Week 11 recaps and 56 photos of the action at the links below.

Water polo: I spent Sunday in Cincinnati watching the Upper Arlington boys and girls teams sweep the state championships for the second consecutive year. The girls won their fourth title in a row and 20th all-time, and the boys won their program’s ninth.

Neither game was particularly close.

The game has flourished in central Ohio in recent years. St. Charles’ boys team finished third, and Thomas Worthington and Worthington Kilbourne’s girls placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Athlete of the week: Our 11th poll for this week’s Athlete of the Week is open through 4 p.m. Friday. We have 19 nominees this week.

Nominations are accepted through noon Monday for events of the previous week. Learn how to nominate an athlete here.

Last week’s winner was Bexley girls tennis phenom Amiya Bowles. The freshman went undefeated this season and won the Division II state championship.

